The Outer Worlds‘ remastered Spacer’s Choice Edition is free to download and keep forever for the next 24 hours. The acclaimed FPS RPG from Obsidian follows Fallout 3 and Ghostwire Tokyo as an Epic Games Store freebie for the holiday season.

The Outer Worlds first launched back in 2019 and sees you and a ragtag crew of spacefarers exploring a galaxy overrun by bureaucracy and nefarious mega-corporations. If you’re a fan of Bethesda-style RPGs, you should be all over this. In our 7/10 The Outer Worlds review, we called it “a journey worth undertaking,” praising its grim satire.

The remastered Spacer’s Choice Edition from Private Division arrived in March of this year to an admittedly mixed reception, largely due to performance woes and mixed graphical changes. Still, it’s now in a much better state and well worth checking out for nothing, especially as it comes with both expansions: Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon.

You can grab The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for free from over on the Epic Games Store until tomorrow, December 26, at 8am PT. If you’re after other space game adventures, you’ll find one or two over on our list of the best free PC games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.