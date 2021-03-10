The Outer Worlds’ Murder on Eridanos DLC is finally getting properly revealed

Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds first launched back in October 2019, which may as well be October 1919 for as long ago as it feels. The first of the two DLC expansions, Peril on Gorgon, launched around the game’s first anniversary, but we still haven’t gotten anything but a title for the second pack. Now, at last, it seems the devs are ready to lift the veil on Murder on Eridanos.

The devs have released a brief teaser trailer for the new DLC, with the following message “The Board is pleased to announce that your new job duties are almost ready, spacer. Stand by for more information arriving tomorrow regarding your upcoming assignments.” So expect further details on March 11.

The teaser trailer features a flythrough of a number of floating earth platforms in an orange-hued sky. Each platform has its own environment – some appear to be covered in wilderness, while others feature more urban development. At the center is a large building with the letters ‘GC’ glowing at the top. It looks like a nifty new environment to explore, at the very least.

Here’s hoping we finally get a release date for Murder on Eridanos with tomorrow’s news. The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, with both DLC packs, is currently $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99. It’s safe to expect the standalone price to be $14.99 / £11.99 / €14.99, the same as Peril on Gorgon.

