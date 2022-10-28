The Outlast Trials closed beta unleashes co-op survival horror

The Outlast Trials closed beta test is set to unleash its unique brand of survival horror action on players. The Outlast Trials is a multiplayer twist on one of the best horror games on PC; the original Outlast garnered huge popularity off the back of scream-filled playthroughs from some of the biggest YouTube personalities including Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, and PewDiePie. Now it’s back as a co-op game and developer Red Barrels has launched the long-awaited closed beta test ahead of the Halloween weekend.

The Outlast Trials closed beta runs October 28 – November 1, and lets players check out the game’s opening tutorial level, its in-game lobby (known as ‘The Sleep Room’), the character customisation and room customisation options, and one of the game’s trials – the Police Station with Prime Asset Leland Coyle. While The Outlast Trials is pitched as a co-op game, you can take on the trial solo if you dare to peep the horror by yourself.

If you’re not feeling quite bold enough to go in alone, you can join a team of up to four players, and Red Barrels notes that the game will match up your performance with your friends “so that you can compare your results with other test subjects… sorry, players.” Studio co-founder Philippe Morin says, “We’re excited to welcome players to Murkoff’s Sinyala Facility this Halloween. The closed beta is an early taste of what players can expect in the full featured game next year, and we’re looking forward to feedback from our test subjects to help us bring this whole new Outlast experience over the finish line.”

The game sees players take on the role of test subjects in a shadowy Cold War era facility, being thrust into tests of their physical and mental will and challenged to survive in one piece. You can check out the closed beta trailer for yourself below:

The Outlast Trials will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store – if you want a chance to participate in this and future testing, you can request access to playtests on the game’s Steam store page.

In the meantime, we've got plenty more of the best multiplayer games to dig into if you're looking for things to play with – or against – your pals. We've also got our picks of the best survival games on PC if you're tingling for more terror.