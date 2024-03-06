9/10 survival horror game trends on Steam after major 1.0 update

The Outlast Trials is drawing in vast numbers of sickos (we say that endearingly) on PC after the release of its 1.0 update; publisher and developer Red Barrels’ psychological horror game that takes inspiration from torture porn mainstays like the Saw franchise is trending on Steam Charts.

On March 6, The Outlast Trials‘ concurrent players number is up 146.9% from the last 30 days, peaking at 6,961 people in the last 24 hours. This doesn’t hold a candle to its all-time peak of 36,332, however, it’s a great sign for the 1.0 update, which added a host of features to one of the gnarliest horror games around.

In a Steam post shared on March 5, Red Barrels says, “With our V1 release update, we are ushering in a wave of changes, enhancements, and fresh content. These improvements are the result of careful consideration and collaboration, aimed at enhancing your experience and addressing key areas based on your feedback.

It went on to say, “We believe that this update not only marks a new chapter for all Reagents but also demonstrates our dedication to continuously evolve The Outlast Trials.”

“We are also very proud to announce that the game is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X! The game is fully cross-play, so you can play with Reagents across any platform!” Great news for those of you who delight in fending off terrors with your buddies online.

If you need a primer, the game essentially functions as a Dead by Daylight rival, without all the 3rd party IP characters. The Outlast Trials is rated 9/10 on Steam, so you can trust you’ll be in for some thrills if you’re looking for new horror co-op games. If not, check out the other best survival games up for grabs.

