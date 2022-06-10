The Quarry ending guide – how to save everyone

Want to get the best The Quarry ending? Unlike most slasher films, The Quarry allows players to save every important character in the same playthrough. This is easier said than done, however, as this horror game features many choices, prompts, and quick time events. It doesn’t help that some decisions made at the beginning won’t come to fruition until much later, and given how saving progress works, you need to replay the game to get a different outcome.
We recommend making a manual save at the start of every chapter. You must complete difficult quick time event challenges to get the best The Quarry ending. If you fail any of these challenges, these manual saves easily allow you to retry without playing the entire game again. Unfortunately, you can’t make manual saves in-game, so you’ll need to open Windows Explorer and navigate to the Users folder in your boot drive. From there, open your Username’s folder and continue to AppData > Local > TheQuarry > Saved. Next, copy and paste the files inside this folder to another location. You can paste these files into the Saved folder to go back if you make a mistake.
In order to make things easier for you, we’ve separated all key choices into chapter headers. We’ve also tried our best to keep things as vague as possible, but there may still be minor spoilers in the paragraphs ahead.
Here is how to get the best The Quarry ending:
Prologue
- Complete the first quick time event challenges as shown, making sure to pick the map
- After exiting the car, open the trunk and choose the option to snoop
- Talk to Max, interact with the glowing marker at the bottom of the screen to look into the woods
- Choose the Compliant option when you next talk to Max
- While following the main path, complete two quick time event challenges
- When talking to Travis in the car, pick the following dialogue choices: Honest, Honest, Friendly, Compliant, and Relieved
- Go downstairs after the cutscene and look in the area where the car’s headlights point
- Take the wrenches, then choose the Confident dialogue option
- Help Max after finding the collar
- When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option
Chapter 1
- When talking to the other campers, choose the Reflective dialogue option
- When talking to Kaitlyn outside the cars, choose the following options: Playful, Mischievous, Brave, Break the Fuel Line, and Friendly. Make sure to catch the phone during the quick time event after breaking the fuel line
- When the game switches to a new area, complete the quick time event and choose the Break In option
- Move to the left when you enter the hut and pick up the teddy. Choose the Keep option
- While talking to Emma, select the Enthusiastic option, complete the quick time event, choose to take the Scenic Route, and pick the Supportive option
- Nudge to interrupt the next event before selecting the following dialogue options: Friendly, Supportive, and Understanding
- As Ryan, choose the Eavesdrop option while Chris takes a phone call, then pick the following dialogue options: Concerned, Apologetic, and Inquisitive
- Complete the two quick time events to get the water bottle and catch the keys, then select the following dialogue options: Insistent, Supportive, and Reluctant
- When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option
Chapter 2
- As Emma, kick the door
- Call Jacob when you interact with the door at the end of the storage area
- Pick up the shotgun in the stash room
- When Emma opens the safe, choose to Leave Fireworks, then the Affectionate dialogue option
- As Dylan, choose the Friendly dialogue option
- Interact with the phone next to the bin and pick the Sarcastic dialogue option
- Examine the shotgun on the wall, then select the Serious dialogue option
- Interact with the door next to the shotgun and complete the quick time event
- Interact with the wardrobe and choose the Mischievous dialogue option
- Inspect the screens
- Check the letter on the box to the right side of this room
- Examine the maps on the wall
- Go back and check the bathroom mirror to the right
- Examine the guitar on the wall to the left
- Pick up the charged phones in Chris’ office and choose the Head to Party option
- As Nick, if Abi gets scared of the birds, select the Reassuring dialogue option
- As you reach the edge of the woods, pick the Sincere dialogue option
- Save Abi by completing the quick time event
- Complete the Hold Breath event (There are no consequences outside of slightly different dialogue options here, but this is good practice for similar events in the future)
- Choose the Cheerful option if you complete the Hold Breath event
- As Kaitlyn, move the camera and take the photo
- Go for the Serious, then Stern dialogue options
- In the next scene with Nick and Jacob, choose the Hopeful dialogue option
- After shooting melons and bottles, choose the Gloating dialogue option
- Interrupt during the campfire scene at night
- Select the following options: Truth (as Ryan), Mischievous, Kaitlyn, and Mischievous
Chapter 3
- As Abi, choose to Call Back when Nick calls out for her
- Select Honest, then Cautious dialogue options
- Kiss Nick
- Help Nick
- Complete the quick time event
- Run
- Mash the button when prompted
- Don’t press the button to climb the tree
- Complete the Hold Breath event (wait until the screen stops flashing red, the health bar is nearly depleted, and the monster turns around)
- As Jacob, talk to Emma at the lake and choose the Enthusiastic dialogue option
- Don’t press the button to splash
- Pick the Flirt dialogue option
- If you stole the rotator cap from the car earlier, choose to help Abi
- As Ryan, select the Worried, then Assertive dialogue options
- Take the Shortcuts when prompted, then complete the quick time event events. This sequence will happen twice
- Shout, then Shoot at the big guy
- As Jacob, don’t press the button to Call Out
- When the prompt appears, mash the button
- Go for the Pleading dialogue option
- Don’t press the button to Throw Dirt
- When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option
Chapter 4
- As Ryan, when you’re looking at Nick’s wound, apply pressure
- When prompted, mash the button
- Pick the Dismissive dialogue option
- Press the button to call out
- Don’t press the button both times, so you don’t shoot the gun
- Select the Questioning option
- Press the button to let go
- Complete the quick time event
- As Emma, complete the quick time events, making sure to Spray, Block Door, and Use Trapdoor when given the options
- As Dylan, choose the following dialogue options: Optimistic, Hopeful, Determined, Suspicious, Calm, and Defensive
- Give the gun
- As Emma, Reel Slowly on the crank
- Don’t press the button to Speed Up
- When the old woman is talking to you, select the Move On option
Chapter 5
- In the scene with Nick and Abi, choose the Grateful dialogue option
- Don’t press the button to Speak Up
- Go for the Reassuring dialogue option
- Complete the quick time events as Kaitlyn, including the Hold Breath event (the screens stops flashing red when the breath bar is around a quarter full and the hunter walks away)
- When you’re back with Nick and Abi, pick the following dialogue options:
- Confident and Intrigued
- Choose to Hide
- Complete the Hold Breath event (the screens stops flashing red when the breath bar is around a quarter full and the hunter walks away)
- As Dylan, talk to Ryan and choose the Confident dialogue option
- As Ryan, select the following dialogue options: Interested, Concerned, and Apologetic
- Press nothing when Ryan aims the gun at the ceiling
- Go for the following dialogue options: Aggressive, Confident, Calm, and Desperate
- Take the Chainsaw, then pick the Uncertain dialogue option
- When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option
Chapter 6
- As Jacob, while talking to Emma, go for the Delighted, then Apologetic dialogue options
- Complete the quick time event, then Hide and complete the Hold Breath event (the screen stops flashing red with around 30% of breath remaining when the monster moves away)
- Select the option to Pry Open
- As Kaitlyn, pick the Compassionate dialogue option
- Press the button to Intervene, then Help Nick
- As Abi, talk to Nick and select the Calm, then Compassionate dialogue options
- Shoot the Shotgun
- As Emma, after reaching the top of the hill, don’t press the button to Run
- Select the following dialogue options: Reassuring, Suspicious, and Interested
- When the old woman is talking to you, pick the Move On option
Chapter 7
- As Laura, don’t press the button to Call Out
- Go for the following dialogue options: Compliant, Compliant, Intrigued, and Pleading
- Don’t press the button to Lash Out
- Go for the following dialogue options: Concerned, Disappointed, Compliant, and Worried
- When Laura is in her cell, inspect the corner to the left of the bed to view the wall
- Interact with the bed to find a spoon, which Laura uses to open a stone in the wall
- Select the following dialogue options: Fearful, Serious, Reflective,
- Encouraging, Empathetic, Calm, Curious, Optimistic, and Skeptical
- Don’t press the button to Call for Help
- Choose the Compassionate dialogue option
- While free to explore the police station as Laura, head upstairs and examine the locker in the third office to get a syringe
- Return to your cell and interact with the loose stone to hide the syringe
- Go to sleep
- Pick the following dialogue options: Honest and Confident
- Don’t press the button to Take Gun
- Choose the following dialogue options: Confused, Encouraging, Resigned, and Empathetic
- Complete both quick time events. Hiding the syringe will knock out Laura’s assailant
- Go for the Anxious, then Reassuring dialogue options
- Choose to Show Bite
- As Jacob, either Plead or Say Nothing
- When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option
Chapter 8
- As Ryan, when talking to Laura, go for the following options: Uncertain, Curious, Suspicious, Guarded, Compassionate, Friendly, Inquisitive, Reflective, and Compassionate
- When you take control of Kaitlyn, choose the Honest, then Encouraging dialogue options
- As Ryan, when you approach the tunnel with the red light, complete the quick time event
- Don’t press the button to Open Cage
- Press the button to Stop Laura
- Help Jacob
- Select Breakers 1+2
- Press the option to Continue
- Select Breakers 2+3
- When the old woman is talking to you, go for the Move On option
Chapter 9
- Pick Positive, then Curious in the cutscene with Dylan and Kaitlyn
- Pick Curious, then Curious in the cutscene with Abi and Emma
- As Laura, mash the button, then complete the quick time event
- Don’t press the button to Pull Knife
- As Ryan, interact with the cabinet on the right and check the bed in the middle
- Interact with the left door, then choose to Hide
- Choose In Cabinet
- Complete the Hold Breath event (screen stops flashing red at about 5% of your breath remaining)
- Mash the button
- As Laura, choose the option to hide
- Complete the Hold Breath event (screen stops flashing red at about 5% of your breath remaining)
- Approach the door and complete the quick time events
- Go for the Attack option
- Mash the button
- As Ryan, complete the quick time events, including the Hold Breath event (screen stops flashing red at around 40% of breath remaining, but the big man comes back if you leave it too long)
- Press the button to Stab
- Go for the Sympathetic, then Accept dialogue options
- Don’t press the button to Pull Away
- As Dylan, pick the Encouraging dialogue option
- Warn Kaitlyn
- Complete the quick time event, then sound the horn
- Complete the quick time events that follow after sounding the horn
- As Abi, inspect the fuse box straight across from the staircase where the Tarot card is
- Go up the ladder after finding the Silver Shells in the fuse box
- As Laura, trigger the cutscenes
- Shoot the target with the shotgun
- Choose the Suspicious dialogue option
- Complete the quick time event during the flashback scene if you picked up the Hierophant Tarot card
Chapter 10
- Provided you killed the monster in Chapter 9, you begin the chapter as Max
- Select the Stay option
- As Kaitlyn, return to the portrait and choose to Prepare for Attack
- Run
- Select Beam
- Mash the button
- Run
- Choose to Investigate if Abi and Emma are alive, and you got the Silver Shells in Chapter 9
- Shoot the target with the shotgun
- As Laura, choose Inquisitive
- Complete the quick time event
- Grab the gun
- Take Cover
- Complete the quick time event
- Go for the Determined dialogue option
- Choose the Give to Ryan option
- Pick the Probing, then Reflective dialogue options
- Don’t press the button to Raise Gun
- Fail the next quick time event
- Shoot the target with the shotgun
If you follow these directions to the letter, you should get The Quarry’s best ending, but there are hundreds of other endings to discover. Some of the actors in this horror adventure game may seem familiar, so check out The Quarry cast and characters list if you want to know where they appear in other films, TV, and videogames.