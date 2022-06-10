The Quarry ending guide – how to save everyone

Want to get the best The Quarry ending? Unlike most slasher films, The Quarry allows players to save every important character in the same playthrough. This is easier said than done, however, as this horror game features many choices, prompts, and quick time events. It doesn’t help that some decisions made at the beginning won’t come to fruition until much later, and given how saving progress works, you need to replay the game to get a different outcome.

We recommend making a manual save at the start of every chapter. You must complete difficult quick time event challenges to get the best The Quarry ending. If you fail any of these challenges, these manual saves easily allow you to retry without playing the entire game again. Unfortunately, you can’t make manual saves in-game, so you’ll need to open Windows Explorer and navigate to the Users folder in your boot drive. From there, open your Username’s folder and continue to AppData > Local > TheQuarry > Saved. Next, copy and paste the files inside this folder to another location. You can paste these files into the Saved folder to go back if you make a mistake.

In order to make things easier for you, we’ve separated all key choices into chapter headers. We’ve also tried our best to keep things as vague as possible, but there may still be minor spoilers in the paragraphs ahead.

Here is how to get the best The Quarry ending:

Prologue

Complete the first quick time event challenges as shown, making sure to pick the map

After exiting the car, open the trunk and choose the option to snoop

Talk to Max, interact with the glowing marker at the bottom of the screen to look into the woods

Choose the Compliant option when you next talk to Max

While following the main path, complete two quick time event challenges

When talking to Travis in the car, pick the following dialogue choices: Honest, Honest, Friendly, Compliant, and Relieved

Go downstairs after the cutscene and look in the area where the car’s headlights point

Take the wrenches, then choose the Confident dialogue option

Help Max after finding the collar

When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option

Chapter 1

When talking to the other campers, choose the Reflective dialogue option

When talking to Kaitlyn outside the cars, choose the following options: Playful, Mischievous, Brave, Break the Fuel Line, and Friendly. Make sure to catch the phone during the quick time event after breaking the fuel line

When the game switches to a new area, complete the quick time event and choose the Break In option

Move to the left when you enter the hut and pick up the teddy. Choose the Keep option

While talking to Emma, select the Enthusiastic option, complete the quick time event, choose to take the Scenic Route, and pick the Supportive option

Nudge to interrupt the next event before selecting the following dialogue options: Friendly, Supportive, and Understanding

As Ryan, choose the Eavesdrop option while Chris takes a phone call, then pick the following dialogue options: Concerned, Apologetic, and Inquisitive

Complete the two quick time events to get the water bottle and catch the keys, then select the following dialogue options: Insistent, Supportive, and Reluctant

When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option

Chapter 2

As Emma, kick the door

Call Jacob when you interact with the door at the end of the storage area

Pick up the shotgun in the stash room

When Emma opens the safe, choose to Leave Fireworks, then the Affectionate dialogue option

As Dylan, choose the Friendly dialogue option

Interact with the phone next to the bin and pick the Sarcastic dialogue option

Examine the shotgun on the wall, then select the Serious dialogue option

Interact with the door next to the shotgun and complete the quick time event

Interact with the wardrobe and choose the Mischievous dialogue option

Inspect the screens

Check the letter on the box to the right side of this room

Examine the maps on the wall

Go back and check the bathroom mirror to the right

Examine the guitar on the wall to the left

Pick up the charged phones in Chris’ office and choose the Head to Party option

As Nick, if Abi gets scared of the birds, select the Reassuring dialogue option

As you reach the edge of the woods, pick the Sincere dialogue option

Save Abi by completing the quick time event

Complete the Hold Breath event (There are no consequences outside of slightly different dialogue options here, but this is good practice for similar events in the future)

Choose the Cheerful option if you complete the Hold Breath event

As Kaitlyn, move the camera and take the photo

Go for the Serious, then Stern dialogue options

In the next scene with Nick and Jacob, choose the Hopeful dialogue option

After shooting melons and bottles, choose the Gloating dialogue option

Interrupt during the campfire scene at night

Select the following options: Truth (as Ryan), Mischievous, Kaitlyn, and Mischievous

Chapter 3

As Abi, choose to Call Back when Nick calls out for her

Select Honest, then Cautious dialogue options

Kiss Nick

Help Nick

Complete the quick time event

Run

Mash the button when prompted

Don’t press the button to climb the tree

Complete the Hold Breath event (wait until the screen stops flashing red, the health bar is nearly depleted, and the monster turns around)

As Jacob, talk to Emma at the lake and choose the Enthusiastic dialogue option

Don’t press the button to splash

Pick the Flirt dialogue option

If you stole the rotator cap from the car earlier, choose to help Abi

As Ryan, select the Worried, then Assertive dialogue options

Take the Shortcuts when prompted, then complete the quick time event events. This sequence will happen twice

Shout, then Shoot at the big guy

As Jacob, don’t press the button to Call Out

When the prompt appears, mash the button

Go for the Pleading dialogue option

Don’t press the button to Throw Dirt

When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option

Chapter 4

As Ryan, when you’re looking at Nick’s wound, apply pressure

When prompted, mash the button

Pick the Dismissive dialogue option

Press the button to call out

Don’t press the button both times, so you don’t shoot the gun

Select the Questioning option

Press the button to let go

Complete the quick time event

As Emma, complete the quick time events, making sure to Spray, Block Door, and Use Trapdoor when given the options

As Dylan, choose the following dialogue options: Optimistic, Hopeful, Determined, Suspicious, Calm, and Defensive

Give the gun

As Emma, Reel Slowly on the crank

Don’t press the button to Speed Up

When the old woman is talking to you, select the Move On option

Chapter 5

In the scene with Nick and Abi, choose the Grateful dialogue option

Don’t press the button to Speak Up

Go for the Reassuring dialogue option

Complete the quick time events as Kaitlyn, including the Hold Breath event (the screens stops flashing red when the breath bar is around a quarter full and the hunter walks away)

When you’re back with Nick and Abi, pick the following dialogue options:

Confident and Intrigued

Choose to Hide

Complete the Hold Breath event (the screens stops flashing red when the breath bar is around a quarter full and the hunter walks away)

As Dylan, talk to Ryan and choose the Confident dialogue option

As Ryan, select the following dialogue options: Interested, Concerned, and Apologetic

Press nothing when Ryan aims the gun at the ceiling

Go for the following dialogue options: Aggressive, Confident, Calm, and Desperate

Take the Chainsaw, then pick the Uncertain dialogue option

When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option

Chapter 6

As Jacob, while talking to Emma, go for the Delighted, then Apologetic dialogue options

Complete the quick time event, then Hide and complete the Hold Breath event (the screen stops flashing red with around 30% of breath remaining when the monster moves away)

Select the option to Pry Open

As Kaitlyn, pick the Compassionate dialogue option

Press the button to Intervene, then Help Nick

As Abi, talk to Nick and select the Calm, then Compassionate dialogue options

Shoot the Shotgun

As Emma, after reaching the top of the hill, don’t press the button to Run

Select the following dialogue options: Reassuring, Suspicious, and Interested

When the old woman is talking to you, pick the Move On option

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Chapter 7

As Laura, don’t press the button to Call Out

Go for the following dialogue options: Compliant, Compliant, Intrigued, and Pleading

Don’t press the button to Lash Out

Go for the following dialogue options: Concerned, Disappointed, Compliant, and Worried

When Laura is in her cell, inspect the corner to the left of the bed to view the wall

Interact with the bed to find a spoon, which Laura uses to open a stone in the wall

Select the following dialogue options: Fearful, Serious, Reflective,

Encouraging, Empathetic, Calm, Curious, Optimistic, and Skeptical

Don’t press the button to Call for Help

Choose the Compassionate dialogue option

While free to explore the police station as Laura, head upstairs and examine the locker in the third office to get a syringe

Return to your cell and interact with the loose stone to hide the syringe

Go to sleep

Pick the following dialogue options: Honest and Confident

Don’t press the button to Take Gun

Choose the following dialogue options: Confused, Encouraging, Resigned, and Empathetic

Complete both quick time events. Hiding the syringe will knock out Laura’s assailant

Go for the Anxious, then Reassuring dialogue options

Choose to Show Bite

As Jacob, either Plead or Say Nothing

When the old woman is talking to you, choose the Move On option

Chapter 8

As Ryan, when talking to Laura, go for the following options: Uncertain, Curious, Suspicious, Guarded, Compassionate, Friendly, Inquisitive, Reflective, and Compassionate

When you take control of Kaitlyn, choose the Honest, then Encouraging dialogue options

As Ryan, when you approach the tunnel with the red light, complete the quick time event

Don’t press the button to Open Cage

Press the button to Stop Laura

Help Jacob

Select Breakers 1+2

Press the option to Continue

Select Breakers 2+3

When the old woman is talking to you, go for the Move On option

Chapter 9

Pick Positive, then Curious in the cutscene with Dylan and Kaitlyn

Pick Curious, then Curious in the cutscene with Abi and Emma

As Laura, mash the button, then complete the quick time event

Don’t press the button to Pull Knife

As Ryan, interact with the cabinet on the right and check the bed in the middle

Interact with the left door, then choose to Hide

Choose In Cabinet

Complete the Hold Breath event (screen stops flashing red at about 5% of your breath remaining)

Mash the button

As Laura, choose the option to hide

Complete the Hold Breath event (screen stops flashing red at about 5% of your breath remaining)

Approach the door and complete the quick time events

Go for the Attack option

Mash the button

As Ryan, complete the quick time events, including the Hold Breath event (screen stops flashing red at around 40% of breath remaining, but the big man comes back if you leave it too long)

Press the button to Stab

Go for the Sympathetic, then Accept dialogue options

Don’t press the button to Pull Away

As Dylan, pick the Encouraging dialogue option

Warn Kaitlyn

Complete the quick time event, then sound the horn

Complete the quick time events that follow after sounding the horn

As Abi, inspect the fuse box straight across from the staircase where the Tarot card is

Go up the ladder after finding the Silver Shells in the fuse box

As Laura, trigger the cutscenes

Shoot the target with the shotgun

Choose the Suspicious dialogue option

Complete the quick time event during the flashback scene if you picked up the Hierophant Tarot card

The Quarry The Quarry Humble $59.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Chapter 10

Provided you killed the monster in Chapter 9, you begin the chapter as Max

Select the Stay option

As Kaitlyn, return to the portrait and choose to Prepare for Attack

Run

Select Beam

Mash the button

Run

Choose to Investigate if Abi and Emma are alive, and you got the Silver Shells in Chapter 9

Shoot the target with the shotgun

As Laura, choose Inquisitive

Complete the quick time event

Grab the gun

Take Cover

Complete the quick time event

Go for the Determined dialogue option

Choose the Give to Ryan option

Pick the Probing, then Reflective dialogue options

Don’t press the button to Raise Gun

Fail the next quick time event

Shoot the target with the shotgun

If you follow these directions to the letter, you should get The Quarry’s best ending, but there are hundreds of other endings to discover. Some of the actors in this horror adventure game may seem familiar, so check out The Quarry cast and characters list if you want to know where they appear in other films, TV, and videogames.