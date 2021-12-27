GOG’s next free game is from the makers of this year’s indie game darling, The Riftbreaker

Even if the big gift-giving holiday is over, you’re still in line for a whole bunch of free PC games. Epic’s daily giveaways are still ongoing, and GOG is continuing to provide its regular freebies, too. The latest giveaway is X-Morph: Defense, a combination of tower defence and top-down shooter that puts you in the role of an alien invader.

X-Morph: Defense is currently available for free on GOG – well, free in exchange for signing up for the site’s email list. You can claim it from the store’s front page until December 29, and it’ll remain in your library forever once you do. This is the complete edition of the game, which includes three DLC packs and the soundtrack.

The devs describe X-Morph as a “unique fusion of a top down shooter and tower defense strategy. You are the X-Morph – an alien species that invades Earth to harvest its resources and terraform the surface. Strategize in the build mode by carefully selecting various types of alien towers or throw yourself right into the heat of the battle.”

You might have become familiar with the developer, EXOR Studios, earlier this year through The Riftbreaker, a similarly defensive game that puts the emphasis more on base-building and action-RPG combat.

You can also still pick up the Video Game History Foundation Support Pack, which lets you grab some strategic classics while supporting game preservation.