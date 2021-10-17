The Riftbreaker is a base-building Diablo-like that’s blowing up on Steam

The Riftbreaker is pulling from some winning formulas, taking the survival RTS mechanics of They Are Billions or Conan Unconquered and giving you a Diablo-style ARPG to play in the middle of it. But that doesn’t make its execution on that combo any less impressive, and the newly-released game is starting to burn up the Steam charts.

The Riftbreaker puts you in the role of a mech-piloting scientist-commando out to settle uncharted worlds. You’ll build bases to collect resources, and then defend those bases against massive hordes of enemies, using a combination of defensive buildings and your own weapons. It made our list of indie games to watch in October, and now that it’s out it’s quickly finding a fanbase.

The game has been quickly growing in popularity since launching on Steam on October 14. It reached a peak concurrent player record of 21,741 earlier today, as SteamDB shows, putting it near Steam’s top 50 for the day. User reviews are currently sitting at a 91% ‘very positive’ rating. There’s also a free demo available on the Steam store page, if you want to try before you buy.

You can also grab The Riftbreaker as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC, or via GOG or the Epic Games Store.

For more strategy games or RPG games, you can follow those links.