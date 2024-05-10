Upcoming roguelike game The Rogue Prince of Persia has been delayed just prior to launch, as developer Evil Empire decides to give the new action platformer some breathing room from the Hades 2 launch. The surprise arrival of the Supergiant Games sequel on Monday May 6 has been met with widespread acclaim, and so the Dead Cells studio has pushed back its planned May 14 release to give players a chance to enjoy its roguelike rival first.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy week for us,” developer Evil Empire says. “It all started when a little game called Hades 2 released – you might have heard of it. Seeing as everyone and their mum is playing that game (including our entire team and their mums), we have decided to let people have their fun with it before we release The Rogue Prince of Persia.” The studio is certainly no stranger to the best roguelike games, having taken over long-term development on Dead Cells as Motion Twin began work on Windblown.

As such, The Rogue Prince of Persia release date is being pushed back until later this month. “While we have every confidence in The Rogue Prince of Persia, it’s not every day that a game in the same genre, which is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, releases into early access a week before you plan to do the same,” it explains. “We are not prideful enough to ignore the implications of that, and we truly believe that this short delay is the best decision for us and our early access journey.”

“This also lets us keep polishing the game, add even more cool things, and kick some stubborn bugs out before release,” Evil Empire continues. “The day one patch was getting pretty hefty, so gaining more time to test it before launch day has considerably lowered the stress levels of our producer and game director already.”

It acknowledges, “We completely understand that this is annoying news to hear for everyone who was eager to play the game, especially so close to the anticipated release. We can only hold our hands up, apologize, and hope that you understand. It will be worth the wait.”

Previously set to release on Tuesday May 14, The Rogue Prince of Persia will now launch in late May. Evil Empire says it still intends for the game to release during May, with a precise date set to be announced on Monday May 13.

