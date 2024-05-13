Now that the hype for Hades 2 has died down, The Rogue Prince of Persia finally has another release date. The roguelike from the team behind the post-launch updates for Dead Cells promises to twist Ubisoft’s long-running series, so hopefully Silksong won’t release in the next couple of weeks and ruin it.

After The Rogue Prince of Persia release date was smartly delayed thanks to the surprise early access launch of Hades 2, developer Evil Empire has revealed when we can play the next entry in the series. Turning what I loved about The Lost Crown into a stellar roguelike game, we could get two truly excellent games in the same series in one year thanks to The Rogue Prince of Persia.

After Hades 2 saw Evil Empire delay the game, it jokes in a statement that “if Silksong shadow-drops in the next two weeks we’re burning the whole thing down!” So here’s hoping we don’t have to wait even longer for the team’s next game. Although then we’d finally have Silksong, at least.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is now set for launch on Monday May 27, with the Steam Early Access price tag of $19.99. Evil Empire also teases a launch discount too, so I’d expect the game to be even cheaper.

When The Rogue Prince of Persia was delayed due to Hades 2, Evil Empire said it was a “crazy week,” and that “seeing as everyone and their mum is playing that game (including our entire team and their mums),” the team pushed the release back. This was a good move at the time, as while The Rogue Prince of Persia shows a lot of promise, it wasn’t going to do well against one of Steam’s most wishlisted games.

While we wait for launch, though, my The Rogue Prince of Persia preview sings the praises of Evil Empire’s next game – even if it does feel overly familiar to anyone who put countless hours into Dead Cells.

