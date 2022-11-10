Sims 4 CC adds vast array of diverse hair options, and it’s about time

If you’re looking for a Sims 4 CC that lets you customise your life game personas in a way that’s more representative of your culture, creator Sheabuttyr has you covered with a vast array of new hairstyles that are perfect for black sims.

While EA has been active in its efforts to try and cater towards a vast array of audiences with The Sims 4, it’s no secret that most cultural styles remained locked behind different packs or, alternatively, don’t exist at all.

The distinct lack of diverse hairstyles led Sims 4 CC creator Sheabuttyr to create an entire line of looks for black sims. With styles for both men and women, dreadlocks feature front and centre, as well as some awesome looking afros. One style is even named after Zendaya, and it lives up to her majesty.

To make things even better, players can also browse Sheabuttyr’s catalogue using a series of different options to filter by length and style. All of the looks can be downloaded via her catalogue – but it turns out there’s a lot more to get excited about.

Sheabuttyr has also launched a collection called ‘Foxxy Fros’ which is currently in early access. There are five different styles which will be available from November 19, or November 11 if you fancy grabbing them early. To do so, you’ll need to sign up to their Patreon and select the ‘Coco Butter’ tier.

It goes without saying that a lot of games have been slow to embrace black culture in the customisation sphere. You often see the same default dreadlock hairstyle used over and over again, as well as a generic afro with no real variants other than big, slightly bigger, and comically oversized. Sheabuttyr shows that there’s so much to the black aesthetic, and that it can be easily integrated into the videogame framework if devs set aside the time to do so.

