Sims 4 pack lets you turn your house into an absolute disgrace

A new Sims 4 pack from EA lets you transform your perfect life game house in a total ruin by adding clutter and mess, ideal for creating that personal, lived-in feel, but a total nightmare for players like me, who want everything neat and tidy, and are already planning a detailed housekeeping routine ahead of the Sims 5 release date.

You’ve got to hand it to the Everyday Clutter Kit. Expansive and detailed, it contains pretty much all the bits, bobs, and trash you might leave lying around your home when you’re exhausted from life and don’t care any more who knows it. Bunches of mugs, stacks of magazines, a yoga mat and kettlebell you never use – it’s all here.

My personal favourite is the ‘Procrastinator’s Box of Stuff’, just a pile of boxes that serve no purpose other than to highlight the fact you haven’t been bothered to unpack and throw them out yet. Your Sims 4 house should be a reflection of your lifestyle, and with a bunch of things arbitrarily strewn about the place, what better way to say to neighbours and prospective romantic partners that you don’t care, you’re too tired, and meh.

Alternatively, other items like the little notepad and pencil collection that you can perch on a desk, or the money pot, spilling over with loose Simoleons, give your Sims 4 house a really sweet personal touch. If you want that homely feel, you can pick up Everyday Clutter for $5.99 USD/£4.99 GBP right now.

You might also want to check out some of the other best Sims 4 creators and packs, or some of the best games like Sims. We also have a quick preview of some great Sims 5 mods that we would like to see when Project Rene finally goes public.