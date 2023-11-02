New The Sims 4 expansion For Rent finally makes multi-home plots a reality in the long-running life sim. I really didn’t need another place to think about the stress of renting and property ownership, but EA and its latest The Sims 4 expansion pack is giving me exactly that. In The Sims 4 For Rent, you’ll have the opportunity to live as one family in a multi apartment dwelling, dealing with all the neighborly ramifications that will ensue, or you can even become a property owner and landlord yourself.

The Sims 4 For Rent opens the door to something we’ve never seen before in one of the best life games around: multi-unit housing that can support multiple families within a single lot. With For Rent, this option will now be possible in any of the Sims 4 worlds, although it’ll be at its most immediately available in the new city of Tomarang, “a scenic world nestled in a lush tropical landscape and vibrant city skyline” that’s inspired by Southeast Asian culture and was built in collaboration with rapper Jason Chu.

These new multi-home buildings bring Sim families closer together than ever before, and will include fully customizable houses from basement suites to apartments and duplexes. There will also be community events such as potlucks and pool parties to partake in with your new neighbors. Along with being a renter, you can also step into the landlord’s shoes and become a property owner yourself – but you’ll have to take care of your tenants and ensure that they’re happy!

Along with the various residences in Tomarang, you’ll also want to visit its iconic Night Market – “A world aglow with lanterns, buzzing with vendors, tantalizing foods, and unique items.” There you’ll be able to tuck into all manner of Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine and learn the recipes to take home with you.

The Sims 4 For Rent releases Thursday December 7, 2023 on PC via Steam and the EA store. Purchase it any time from Thursday November 2 until Thursday January 18, and you’ll also get access to the Street Eats digital pack, giving you a grill cart, street umbrella, and fruit basket to make use of. You can read even more details on the new expansion pack courtesy of the team at EA via the game’s website.

