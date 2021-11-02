Sims 4 scenarios are live, and the first limited-time scenario runs this week only

Sims 4’s scenarios update is live today, with two new challenges for players to take on. The devs noted in the initial announcement, there’ll be limited-time scenarios in addition to the standard challenges that you can take on at any time, and it seems that you’ll have to be pretty fast to play them. The first limited-time scenario launches this week – and it ends this week, too.

The Too Many Toddlers scenario launches on November 3 and will be removed as of November 6, the devs have announced in a press release, though if you start the scenario before that end date, you’ll still be able to play it to completion after it’s removed. There are no details yet on how that scenario will play. The devs previously announced that another limited-time scenario called Perfectly Well-Rounded would come shortly after the feature’s launch.

Today also saw the announcement of the Blooming Rooms kit which, as the name suggests, adds a whole bunch of greenery to decorate your homes with when it launches on November 9. As part of today’s update, plants’ costs and environment score bonuses have been rebalanced to better match their perceived value.

For more on the current Finding Love After a Breakup and Making Money scenarios, you can hit the official site.

TODAY! 🥳 Players can experience goal-based stories called "Scenarios" where a player's choice impacts the outcome😆 Whether it's "Finding Love after a Break up" or "Making Money," you never know how the story'll go – how you get there is up to you🤩🙌https://t.co/nCKdeVz7MD pic.twitter.com/Iag9iJapzg — The Sims (@TheSims) November 2, 2021

