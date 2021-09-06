The Sims 4 gets a big, free Spa Day update this week

The Sims 4’s Spa Day DLC – a previously released game pack, smaller than an expansion, bringing a bunch of pampering-themed content to the simulation game – is getting a pretty sizeable batch of updates this week. EA and Maxis have revealed that the pack will be getting improvements and new features tomorrow, with added options for things like facial masks, nail treatments, and – well – lots more stuff to treat your sims with.

As you can see in the full reveal trailer below, the coming Sims 4 Spa Day update reaches across a bunch of the game’s different activities and gameplay aspects. First up, there are the new treatments – the above-mentioned facial masks, as well as manicures and pedicures, which also come with new nail polish colours, designs, and shapes, adding more customisation options for sims who like to go bold.

As for gameplay changes, the update will introduce some new personality facets for your virtual folks. There’ll be a new ‘Inner Peace’ aspiration to, well, aspire to, along with a ‘High Maintenance’ trait – presumably to give your more demanding sims that extra dimension. Well, at least they can unwind with a nice spa day.

The existing ‘Wellness’ activities have been expanded to make room for kids to join in, so they can now enjoy some yoga and meditation if the whim takes them. Additionally, grown-up sims looking for bigger changes in their virtual lives can now aspire to become a Zen Guru or a Self-Care Specialist, with the chance to earn a few in-game bucks along the way by teaching others mindfulness. Here’s the trailer:

You’ll need to own the Spa Day pack to reap the benefits of the update, which drops on September 7. The good news is that it’s totally free for those who already own it.