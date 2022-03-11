Skyrim fan recreates Whiterun in The Sims 4

Whiterun is one of Skyrim’s most recognisable locations. Outside of the classic PC game, we’ve seen dedicated fans recreate the capital of Whiterun Hold in Minecraft and Valheim, which certainly helps. More recently, though, a fan has brought the city to The Sims 4, Dragonsreach and all.

Streamer Dr Gluon has been working on the build over the past month on Twitch in-between other tasks. While the Skyrim fan wasn’t recreating it completely to scale, the general shape and vibe of Whiterun swiftly emerged. Perhaps most recognisably, you’ve got the Cloud District which features the towering Dragonsreach keep that looms over the city as it sits atop a hill.

You’ve also got other neat and recognisable structures from the other districts, like taverns and the Gildergreen tree that stands in the centre of Whiterun. One of my favourite inclusions from one of Dr Gluon’s videos is a wee Sims man sitting on a throne in Dragonsreach. Does anyone know what “I was once an adventurer like you, but then I took an arrow in the knee” is in Simlish?

Watching these builds come together is a pretty chill way to spend an evening. You can find Dr Gluon’s past streams here. If you’d like a quick look-see at the final build, you can find a video below alongside some suitably epic Skyrim music.

In other Sims 4 news, EA has recently released wedding-themed DLC. There have been plenty of bugs, but that’s all getting fixed.

