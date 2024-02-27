In recent years, news surrounding Lovecraft inspired horror game The Sinking City has focused more on the legal battle between creator Frogwares and its former publisher Nacon than on the game itself. Now, though, that distraction is getting cleared up thanks to Frogwares winning sole ownership of The Sinking City — and pulling the original version of the Call of Cthulhu and Sherlock Holmes mash-up from Steam before its new version becomes the only one available starting tomorrow.

The horror game‘s creator, Frogwares, announced yesterday that players should expect The Sinking City‘s old version to be removed from Steam on February 28 2024. It pointed out, too, that save files from this old version are not compatible with the newer one that came out as a free update for existing owners of The Sinking City last month. (Frogwares is offering downloadable saves, though, to help out anyone in the middle of playing the original.)

Those interested in checking out the detective game can still buy a copy of its newer version after tomorrow if they want to take a tour of the swampy 1920s setting for themselves. Even better, The Sinking City is 70% off on Steam, which makes it only $11.99 USD, until March 4. You can grab a copy right here.

