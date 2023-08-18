The Texas Chain Saw Massacre controller support explained

We find out if you can use a controller in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to make hacking and slashing in the TCM game that much easier.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre controller support: An image of a controller has been edited into an image of the hitchhiker to make it look as if he is holding it.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Does The Texas Chain Saw Massacre have controller support? Whether you’re a terrifying Slaughter family killer or their teenage victim, the right tools make all the difference between success and failure, and the same can be said for us, safely positioned in front of our PC monitors. If you prefer a controller to a keyboard and mouse, then here’s what we know about controller support in the TCM game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre brings the horror classic to the ever-growing pool of asymmetrical horror games, and, as we attest in our TCM review, it does so beautifully. Whether you’re a fan of the genre already, a follower of the film franchise, or just looking to try something new, there are hours of thrilling entertainment to be had as either a killer or a victim. If you prefer to fill those hours sat comfortably with a controller, here are all the details of TCM controller support.

Does Texas Chain Saw Massacre have controller support?

To use a controller in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, simply connect your controller to your PC for the game to automatically detect. You can then switch between a controller or keyboard and mouse at will by pressing any button on your desired input.

This makes controlling the game so much easier, as you can hit a button on your keyboard to bring up certain menus if you’re unsure, while tapping a controller button will take you right back to it for gameplay. The on-screen prompts will also switch to match your current control method.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre controller support is among the easiest we’ve ever used, so you should have no trouble deciding which to take into each match. As we’ve said, your tools are essential, so once you’ve figured out your real-life equipment, take a look at our TCM beginner tips so you’re fully equipped in-game. And, in the nicest way possible, you can even use other people to your advantage in this one, so we can help you work out how to feed Grandpa to help you catch your prey that much quicker.

