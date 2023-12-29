Giant expansion for a ‘90s PC gaming classic wins mod of the year

Mod repository ModDB has unveiled 2023’s Mod of the Year and it’s Thief: The Black Parade, the colossal expansion for ’90s sneak-em-up Thief: The Dark Project. If you’ve not tackled this amazing add-on, it needs to be next on your list.

The best thing about modding is that even if a developer has moved on from their creation, there may be fans willing to stick around and breathe new life into it. That’s what’s happened with Thief: The Black Parade, a huge new expansion for 1998 stealth game Thief: The Dark Project.

And now, ModDB has crowned it their Mod of the Year, rightly so given how perfectly Thief: The Black Parade captures and expands upon the original. Seven years in the making, this free mod casts you as Hume, a former convict who returns to Thief’s darkened city and decides to go completely straight.

I’m kidding, of course. This being a Thief game, he’s right back to stealing, which kicks off ten missions worth of guard-blackjacking, treasure-pilfering sneakery. What’s especially impressive is that it begins with you wandering around a convincing (if gloomy) city area, something that not even Thief 3 really pulled off.

Though this a team effort, it likely helped that the project’s director is a current Arkane Lyon level designer. The team behind this free mod describes it as a “A love letter to Thief: The Dark Project”, and they’re not wrong.

There’s a big nostalgia factor, definitely, but, so far, it’s a superb stealth outing in its own right. With new voice acting, a proper story and Thief-style monochrome cutscenes, it could almost be an official expansion. Heck, it’s free but as a long-time Thief fan I’d happily pay for this.

Other mods in the running for ModDB’s Mod of the Year included Half-Life 2: Episode Two mod Entropy : Zero – Uprising, which is second place. And in 7th place, there’s Equestria at War, a Hearts of Iron IV mod which turns it into My Little Pony.

You’ll need Thief: Gold to play The Black Parade but it’s currently a ridiculous $1 on Steam. Then, download The Black Parade from ModDB, which also details how to install the mod. If you’ve the slightest interest in stealth you won’t regret it.

