Throne and Liberty wants to be the big new MMO game on the block, and an upcoming beta period will let you try it out for yourself. Published by New World and Lost Ark’s Amazon Games and developed by NCSoft, Throne and Liberty isn’t set for a full release until 2024, but that won’t stop you from trying it if you want.

If you’re interested in trying the upcoming MMO from Amazon Games and NCSoft, the technical test for Throne and Liberty is running between Tuesday, September 19, and Tuesday, October 3 for two weeks. Oh, and Throne and Liberty is also free-to-play with crossplay between PC and console.

If you’re a fan of Final Fantasy 14, World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, and MMOs like these then Throne and Liberty might just be for you. You’ll be able to participate in “large-scale battles, explore dungeons, get gritty with guilds, and loot” alone or with friends.

“The Confidential Technical Test will let players take a first look at Throne and Liberty and explore a world full of depth and verticality, fight large-scale bosses, engage in field events, delve into massive dungeons, wage war in epic guild battles for territory and loot, clash in castle sieges and more,” Amazon Games and NCSoft say. “All while providing our team with valuable feedback on the core experience and technical infrastructure. Taking the time to help make Throne and Liberty the best it can be is our top priority.”

You can check out the trailer below to get a vibe for what Throne and Liberty is all about.

You can sign up for the technical test on the website right now, with more betas on the way if you miss out on the first one. Do keep in mind that a Non-Disclosure Agreement is involved, so you can’t go around sharing your experience publicly.

If you do get in on the technical test, you should get an email by Thursday, September 14 at the latest, with NCSoft taking your feedback from the test to improve Throne and Liberty. We’re looking at a Korean release of late 2023 and a global release of 2024 for Throne and Liberty, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

