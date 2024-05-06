Grab one of the best FPS games of the last decade for less than $5

2016 was a very good year for FPS and third person shooter games, seeing the release of everything from Superhot, Mafia 3, and Overwatch to new Doom and Hitman games, Battlefield 1, and a remaster of the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Alongside all of these launches was Titanfall 2, an FPS from Respawn Entertainment that served as sequel to a multiplayer only first instalment and a game that went somewhat overlooked at the time. Fortunately, Titanfall 2 is still available and is currently discounted heavily on Steam.

The FPS game‘s biggest draw is its solo campaign, which sees players getting an in depth look at Titanfall 2‘s science fiction universe through a focused, well paced, and frequently inventive story. It stars a duo of human and machine characters — the pilot Jack Cooper and bipedal war mech BT-7274 — as they navigate the battlefields of a vicious war and, in the process, explore some excellent shooter encounters and level design.

Titanfall 2’s multiplayer is similarly solid, playing a lot like Call of Duty when on foot as a human pilot and slowing down to offer a slightly more tactical experience while controlling a hulking mech — both of which occur during most of the game’s modes. There are 2,667 active players at the time of writing, too, which means it should still be possible to find matches despite Titanfall 2’s age.

If any of this sounds intriguing, you’re in luck. Titanfall 2 is discounted by 84% on Steam until May 13, bringing its price down to $4.79 USD / £3.99. You can grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, take a look at our top multiplayer games and space games for more like Titanfall 2.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.