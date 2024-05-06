We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab one of the best FPS games of the last decade for less than $5

Titanfall 2, a combination of MechWarrior's robot fighting and Call of Duty's gun battles, is heavily discounted on Steam right now.

Titanfall 2 is currently discounted to less than $5 on Steam: A science fiction soldier wearing a glowing helmet, from Titanfall 2.
PCGamesN

Published:

Titanfall 2 

2016 was a very good year for FPS and third person shooter games, seeing the release of everything from Superhot, Mafia 3, and Overwatch to new Doom and Hitman games, Battlefield 1, and a remaster of the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Alongside all of these launches was Titanfall 2, an FPS from Respawn Entertainment that served as sequel to a multiplayer only first instalment and a game that went somewhat overlooked at the time. Fortunately, Titanfall 2 is still available and is currently discounted heavily on Steam.

The FPS game‘s biggest draw is its solo campaign, which sees players getting an in depth look at Titanfall 2‘s science fiction universe through a focused, well paced, and frequently inventive story. It stars a duo of human and machine characters — the pilot Jack Cooper and bipedal war mech BT-7274 — as they navigate the battlefields of a vicious war and, in the process, explore some excellent shooter encounters and level design.

Titanfall 2’s multiplayer is similarly solid, playing a lot like Call of Duty when on foot as a human pilot and slowing down to offer a slightly more tactical experience while controlling a hulking mech — both of which occur during most of the game’s modes. There are 2,667 active players at the time of writing, too, which means it should still be possible to find matches despite Titanfall 2’s age.

YouTube Thumbnail

If any of this sounds intriguing, you’re in luck. Titanfall 2 is discounted by 84% on Steam until May 13, bringing its price down to $4.79 USD / £3.99. You can grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, take a look at our top multiplayer games and space games for more like Titanfall 2.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Reid is a freelance writer and editor who’s written for sites like Wired, The A.V. Club, Polygon, and more. He also co-founded Bullet Points Monthly, a website about shooters, co-edited and co-wrote a book on Metal Gear Solid called Okay, Hero, and, predictably, spends a lot of time playing and thinking about shooters, from Doom to Call of Duty. He’s also a big fan of digging into the historical and cultural context of games and loves those that tell a great story.