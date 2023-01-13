The Division 2 returns to Steam at a huge discount

The Division 2, Ubisoft’s multiplayer sandbox game originally launched back in 2019, is finally back on Steam and available now at a massive discount, as the Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and Rainbow Six developer announces once again that Skull and Bones will be delayed, and cancels three unannounced projects.

If you haven’t sampled The Division 2 yet, it’s set in the same Tom Clancy-inspired post-apocalyptic United States as its predecessor, following a group of elite government agents attempting to restore order after a terrible viral outbreak. Though previously unavailable on Steam, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which returned in December, Ubisoft has since restored The Division 2 to Valve’s storefront where it is currently available at a 70% discount.

Until January 26, you can bag The Division 2 on Steam for just $9 USD (£7.80 GBP). If you haven’t played it yet, this is the perfect time, especially for those seeking a distraction as we wait – and wait – for the launch of pirate game Skull and Bones, which Ubisoft has delayed once again.

In a January investors call, Ubisoft confirms that Skull and Bones would be postponed until “early 2023-24,” with the developer planning to launch a playable beta in the meantime. Ubisoft also says that it has cancelled three unannounced game projects, as it prepares to launch a remake of the original Splinter Cell and a range of new Assassin’s Creed games including AC Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, and the Japan-based Codename Red. You can get The Division 2 on Steam right now.

