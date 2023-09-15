Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy release date

What is the Tomb Raider Remastered release date? There have been so many iterations of Lara Croft over the years, but perhaps none are more iconic than the original. The savagely angular face, the tank controls, and the… dinosaurs? Well, it’s time to don your favorite adventuring shorts, grab both of your favorite pistols and get ready to raid some tombs.

The Tomb Raider series walks a fine line, between being some of the best adventure games of all time, it also throws in some platforming, and a surprisingly robust puzzle game element. It’s because of this that Lara Croft has stayed relevant even after all this time, and we’re very excited to get our hands on the Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy.

Tomb Raider Remastered release date

The Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy will be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. It is coming to PC via Steam, and will also be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and the Nintendo Switch. This was initially announced during the Nintendo Direct in September 2023.

The Tomb Raider remastered trilogy will include:

Tomb Raider I + The Unfinished Business Expansion

Tomb Raider II + The Gold Mask Expansion

Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact Expansion

Tomb Raider remastered trailer

The announcement trailer shows us all three Tomb Raider games that are included in the collection, along with the impressive graphical overhaul. Players can switch between the original and remastered visuals at the touch of a button, to see just how far the game has come since the heady days of 1996.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the secret levels included in the remastered trilogy, and the return of some of Lara’s more famous adversaries, like the mysterious swordsman, and the aforementioned dinosaur – a T-Rex, if we’re not mistaken.

That’s everything we have on the Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy. If you’re itching to get back into adventure mode, we have the best platforming games here, and it would do you well to read up on the best action-adventure games, so you’re all limbered up by the time Lara Croft arrives back on the scene.