Lara Croft gets her weirdest adventure yet in this new free game

The Tomb Raider series has been winning over fans for almost 30 years. The first game, from all the way back in 1996, remains a classic, and was recently made even better – alongside Tomb Raider 2 and 3 – thanks to the Remastered Collection. Crystal Dynamics’ reboots, especially Shadow of the Tomb Raider, imagined a more complex, troubled version of Lara Croft for a new generation. Now, one of gaming’s most iconic adventurers is back, in a super surprising crossover with one of the internet’s most famous free-to-play hits.

Tomb Raider fans will likely be surprised (and perhaps intrigued) to hear that Lara has now been added as a character in the free PC game Hero Wars. Most people will be familiar with the game thanks to its bizarre (and widespread) adverts which pit central hero Galahad against a variety of increasingly weird situations and opponents – in one especially notorious commercial, he’s in line for a giant woman to eat him.

Despite what the adverts might lead you to believe, Hero Wars is a very fun game about building a team of heroes (of which Lara Croft is now one) and leading them through dungeons and large-scale battles. It can also be enjoyed as an idle clicker game.

Lara Croft actually looks pretty darn cool in it, with a design that seems to be a hybrid of several of her earlier iterations. She has several unique moves such as ‘Critical Thinking’ which increases her chances of getting a critical hit, and ‘Power of the Tombs’ which damages all enemies on screen. If you want to get her though, act fast, because she is only available until Sunday, May 26, 2024. Download Hero Wars to get Lara now.

Will Lara be the first of many crossover characters in Hero Wars? I guess it probably depends on the success of this event. If they want someone else in a similar vein to Lara, Perfect Dark’s Joanna Dark would be a good choice (it could tie-in with the upcoming revival, assuming the FPS game ever gets made). Veering into the realms of indie games, I feel like Demon Turf’s Beebz would be great too, but that’s just because I love smaller titles getting more exposure.

