What are the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 system requirements? The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 specs aren’t demanding, so you won’t need a decked out setup to play these two classic skating games on your PC.

However, ensuring you have a high-capacity solid-state drive will guarantee that your build can handle one of the best sports games on PC and also give you an easy ride when it comes to any changes in the storage space requirements.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 minimum requirements only ask for an AMD FX 6300, or an Intel Core i3-4340 or equivalent when it comes to processing power, which most gaming rigs should be more than capable to put up with. An AMD HD 7950 and Nvidia GTX 660 graphics card will be enough to get you performing ollies and kickflips with ease, along with 8GB of RAM, with Windows 10 as your operating system.

Here are the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 system requirements:



Minimum Recommended OS Window 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD FX 6300

Intel Core i3-4340 AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i5-2500K RAM 8GB 12GB GPU AMD HD 7950

Nvidia GTX 660 AMD Radeon R9 390

Nvidia GTX 970 Storage 19.4GB 19.4GB

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 recommended specs aren’t a huge step up from what the minimum specs, only requiring you to have an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-2500K processor. You will need double the RAM this time around, with the specs asking for 12GB, but Windows 10 will still be enough when it comes to what operating system you’re currently sporting.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 size requirement, according to the Epic Games Store, is approximately 19.4GB, which is barely a scratch on what a lot of modern PC games demand from your rig. With the Steam version, this could be subject to change closer to the game’s launch, but as it’s not graphically intensive, your PC gaming setup shouldn’t struggle to make space. Ensuring you have one of the best SSDs for gaming will, however, prepare you for any storage system requirement changes, and help future-proof your rig in the process.

