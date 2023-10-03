Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 system requirements

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, the once Epic Store Game exclusives, are finally coming to Steam, but they won't demand a lot from your PC gaming setup.

A screenshot from Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2.
Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

PC games hardwareTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2

What are the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 system requirements? The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 specs aren’t demanding, so you won’t need a decked out setup to play these two classic skating games on your PC.

However, ensuring you have a high-capacity solid-state drive will guarantee that your build can handle one of the best sports games on PC  and also give you an easy ride when it comes to any changes in the storage space requirements.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 minimum requirements only ask for an AMD FX 6300, or an Intel Core i3-4340 or equivalent when it comes to processing power, which most gaming rigs should be more than capable to put up with. An AMD HD 7950 and Nvidia GTX 660 graphics card will be enough to get you performing ollies and kickflips with ease, along with 8GB of RAM, with Windows 10 as your operating system.

Here are the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Window 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU AMD FX 6300
Intel Core i3-4340		 AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
Intel Core i5-2500K
RAM 8GB 12GB
GPU AMD HD 7950
Nvidia GTX 660		 AMD Radeon R9 390
Nvidia GTX 970
Storage 19.4GB 19.4GB

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 recommended specs aren’t a huge step up from what the minimum specs, only requiring you to have an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-2500K processor. You will need double the RAM this time around, with the specs asking for 12GB, but Windows 10 will still be enough when it comes to what operating system you’re currently sporting.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 size requirement, according to the Epic Games Store, is approximately 19.4GB, which is barely a scratch on what a lot of modern PC games demand from your rig. With the Steam version, this could be subject to change closer to the game’s launch, but as it’s not graphically intensive, your PC gaming setup shouldn’t struggle to make space. Ensuring you have one of the best SSDs for gaming will, however, prepare you for any storage system requirement changes, and help future-proof your rig in the process.

Take the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2?

Rosalie is a hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, based in Scotland. After writing about the development of adaptive game audio at the end of their music degree, Rosalie was inspired to pursue a career in journalism. They took their love of video games, and the hardware they run on, to write for sites like TechRadar and GameByte, until landing a full time role with the team at PCGamesN. When not gazing upon their ever-growing anime figure, and physical game collection, you can find Rosalie writing about everything to do with Steam Deck, as well as catching up with the latest AMD and Nvidia news.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.