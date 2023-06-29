All Total War Pharaoh factions

What are all the Total War Pharaoh factions? The TW series is finally dipping its toe into the Nile and taking players back to the time of the Egyptians – a civilization that lasted for thousands of years but is criminally underrepresented in the strategy sphere. There are three factions available in TW Pharaoh at launch, but what are they?

The Total War Pharaoh release date is hurtling towards us, so prepare yourself by deciding on your starting faction and their ideal TW Pharoah leader as you ramp up for total domination. Here are all three Total War Pharaoh factions and what they specialize in.

Every Total War Pharaoh faction

At launch, Total War: Pharaoh will feature three factions:

Controlling the lands on the western banks of the Red Sea and the Sinai peninsula, the Egyptians are one of the two major rival empires in Total War: Pharaoh. The Egyptians favor highly trained, lightly armored troops that specialize in hit-and-run tactics. Hittites: North of the Levant in Anatolia, the Hittites are another powerful late Bronze Age empire. Skilled in metallurgy, the Hittites field heavily armored soldiers who are slower but very powerful.

North of the Levant in Anatolia, the Hittites are another powerful late Bronze Age empire. Skilled in metallurgy, the Hittites field heavily armored soldiers who are slower but very powerful. Canaanites: Occupying the lands of the Levant between Anatolia and Egypt, the Canaanites are caught in the crossfire of warring empires. They’re the clear underdogs in Pharaoh, but they have the advantage of being stealthy, swift, and highly flexible both tactically and strategically.

