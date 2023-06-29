All Total War Pharaoh leaders

Who are the Total War Pharaoh leaders? Creative Assembly’s Total War series has seen its fair share of historical and fantasy settings over the years, but never before has the turn-based strategy/RTS hybrid gone to Ancient Egypt. Given that the dynasties of the Pharaohs lasted for thousands of years, it’s surprising that we’re only now exploring the setting for the first time.

While the Egyptians make up some of the currently revealed leaders in Total War: Pharaoh, they aren’t the only ones vying for control of the region. Each of the Total War: Pharaoh factions has its own iconic leaders in history, though, as you can probably imagine, they are not anywhere near as well-known. As the Total War Pharaoh: release date draws nearer, we’ll go over all the strategy game’s major players to help you decide which of the Total War Pharaoh leaders is worth your backing.

Total War Pharaoh leaders

Total War Pharaoh will have eight leaders to choose from when it launches. That list will expand with post-launch DLC, including three new factions and a new campaign. For the time being, however, here are the generals you can expect to see in Total War: Pharaoh on day one:

Egypt

Ramesses : A young prodigy, he has a lesser claim to the pharaoh’s throne than others, but he is a talented leader and has some of Egypt’s best-trained units.

Seti : The rightful heir to the throne, Seti's focus is on aggressive expansion through war.

Tausret: The daughter of the pharaoh, she is skilled in strategy and political intrigue.

Amenmesse : Another of the pharaoh's children, Amenmesse is remembered by history as a usurper who controlled Egypt for about four years.

Tausret: the last known ruler and final pharaoh of the Nineteenth Dynasty of Egypt, she is thought to be the sister of Amenmesse. She's a strong-minded and resilient strategist, though it seems that her rule may have ended abruptly during a civil war.

Canaan

Bay : A schemer who is nonetheless highly pragmatic, Bay is an expert in ambush tactics.

Irsu: A hardened raider for whom the concept of governance is meaningless, Irsu relies on plunder to fuel his conquests.

Hittite

Kurunta : A power-hungry secessionist who seeks the Hittite crown for himself.

Suppiluliuma: As the last known ruler of the Hittite Empire, Suppiluliuma must face the threat of the Sea Peoples head-on.

Those are all the known Total War Pharaoh leaders.