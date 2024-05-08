Conquer the ages with Total War’s massive Steam sale, but act fast

There’s a certain itch that only the Total War games can scratch. Their blend of history, military strategy, diplomacy, and city building is a strong combination, and now you can get loads of them for as much as 80% off in a brand-new Steam sale. Covering the historical side of the iconic series, these are some of the best large-scale strategy games your PC needs to have, so don’t leave your Steam library hanging. The sale is also about to end, so you’ve got to act fast.

Total War: Pharaoh, the latest in the strategy game series, is on sale on Steam for 33% off at $26.79 / £20.09. You’ll take control of an ancient Egyptian dynasty, steering it out of the jaws of destruction and into the history books. A huge free Total War Pharoah update just dropped too, with new cultures to play as, reworked units, and a whole new dynasty system for the campaign.

If you like the ancient but aren’t keen on the Egyptian setting, then Total War: Rome Remastered, Rome 2 Ultimate or Emperor Edition, Troy, or Medieval 2 are all a good bet instead. These range from 50-80% off, and offer up some of the best strategy action, despite their age.

There’s also Total War: Napoleon Definitive Edition for those of you who want to live out the wars of the recent biopic. It has all the DLC and updates of previous versions of the game as well, so you won’t be left wanting for material to play. At 80% off, you can expect to pay $4.99 / £3.99.

If you prefer the historical setting of Asia, then you could always try Total War: Attila, Shogun 2, or the Three Kingdoms Collection. The latter is 63% off while the other two are a whopping 80% off.

The entire Total War sale can be found right here, with the offers available until Thursday May 9 at 1oam PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST, and Friday May 10 at 4am AEDT.

If you’re looking for something even bigger than Total War, our breakdown of the best grand strategy games and 4X games should also keep you busy.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.