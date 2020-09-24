Total War: Three Kingdoms’ new patch should cheer up your picky Nanman generals

Hours deep into the lush jungles of Total War: Three Kingdoms – The Furious Wild expansion but having a hard time keeping all your Nanman generals and courtiers in check? Never fear! Much like a herd of stampeding war elephants, developer Creative Assembly has rushed through the dense undergrowth to bring us the strategy game’s latest patch, which should hopefully cheer up those perpetually grumpy members of your kingdom.

Total War: Three Kingdoms patch 1.6.1’s beta is now live, as of today. Alongside the satisfaction bonuses to Nanman characters, the update fixes an issue with autoresolve, where values were “wildly off if continuing a campaign from the launcher”. Also of note are some graphical fixes – namely, a fix to a bug that caused “generic” Nanman characters to not show their weapons in battle.

As usual, you’ll need to opt in to the beta patch to benefit from the changes. You can do this by right-clicking on the game in your Steam library, going through ‘properties’ to ‘betas’, and selecting ‘1.6.1’ from the drop-down menu.

In our Total War: Three Kingdoms – The Furious Wild review, our very own Ian Boudreau said that the game “fills out the story of the Three Kingdoms in a way that feels organic and worth playing multiple times. The new unit roster feels fresh in the way the Warhammer games’ expansions have, with real creativity on display with the healthy new roster.” You can also throw tigers at folks, which is only a little less exciting than being able to lob fart gas at your foes as a rat in Total War: Warhammer 2.