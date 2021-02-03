Total War: Warhammer 3 revealed, and Cathay confirmed, in extremely metal trailer

Yes, it was Total War: Warhammer III. Last night we reported on how Creative Assembly had been teasing something with a series of animated shorts. It seemed a bit much to just be about a new DLC, and further digging by the community pointed to clues that suggested something bigger was coming. Luckily, we didn’t have to wait long to find out what.

We’ve known this has been in the works for a while, but Creative Assembly has now formally announced the third entry for their popular strategy game series set within the iconic Warhammer Fantasy universe.

Confirmed races for the new game so far include fan-favourites Kislev, the four factions of Chaos (Khorne, Tzeentch, Slaanesh, and Nurgle) and in a surprising move, Cathay. We’re confident there’s more to come, but Cathay is certainly an interesting choice. Essentially Warhammer Fantasy’s version of China, they’ve barely had any attention paid to them in the old tabletop line, which means the opportunity is ripe for CA to fill in the blanks. If only the studio had experience making strategy games based in China…

Settings referenced in the announcement material include ‘Realms of Chaos’ and the “mysterious Lands of the East”. We imagine Kislev is going to be having some fun in the snow as well. But enough about that, what you really want to see is this extremely metal reveal trailer:

The plot summary for the new game reads: “Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god.” While many have speculated this could be a reference in to the infamous ‘End Times’ event that ushered in the formal closure of the Warhammer Fantasy line (to be replaced by Age of Sigmar), Creative Assembly has stated that this is not what’s happening, apparently:

“Total War: Warhammer III is set around the reign of Karl Franz. Our primary source is Warhammer Fantasy Battles 8th Edition, although we have and will continue to use older editions for inspiration.”

Regardless, it seems Warhammer III is setting up a clash of epic proportions, and we can’t wait to find out more. In the meantime, our Editor Richard has spent far too much time analysing the trailer above.

Total War: Warhammer III is due out sometime in 2021 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and is available to pre-order right now. While you wait, Total Warhammer 2 is enjoying a 15% discount on Fanatical.