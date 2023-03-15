Total War, Dead Island 2, and Feminist Frequency hit Develop:Brighton

This year’s Develop:Brighton will deliver a range of speakers and roundtables from some of the most prominent game-makers in the industry, including Total War’s Creative Assembly, Disco Elysium’s ZA/UM, and the team behind Dead Island 2’s intricate zombie gore system. You can also attend talks from Feminist Frequency’s Anita Sarkeesian and a range of indie game developers ready to share their knowledge and experience regarding the modern gaming world – oh, and as an official media partner to the event, PCGamesN is able to sort you out a nice 10% discount on tickets, too.

Running from July 12 to July 13, Develop:Brighton hosts keynote speakers and roundtable discussions from a variety of game-makers and industry experts. For the strategy game buffs, Guy Davidson of Creative Assembly is on hand to discuss 20 years of engineering Total War. Splash Damage is there to talk about Runescape 3’s end-of-year finale, and Oliver William Walker from Disco Elysium creator ZA/UM wants to tell you about making Eldritch-style horror games.

Judging from our Dead Island 2 preview, a lot of work has gone into making HELL-A’s zombies realistically, spectacularly fall apart. Develop: Brighton will host a wonderfully titled keynote, ‘The Innards of the FLESH system,’ in which the team from Dambuster Studios will break down exactly how they made the undead… well, break down.

For independent game-makers, there are also talks on how to improve your work in Unity and successfully avoid a low score on Steam. Anita Sarkeesian of the YouTube series Feminist Frequency will host a roundtable discussion on workplace diversity policies and there’s a presentation on how to promote and spread your indie game via social media.

