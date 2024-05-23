Hot off the heels of the Total War Warhammer 3 Thrones of Decay launch, which has seen a redemption for Creative Assembly as a year of troubles culminates in high praise for the new DLC, the developer announces a free gift for all TWW3 players. Revealed during the Warhammer Skulls event and coming to the fantasy strategy game soon, Karanak, the Hound of Vengeance is the latest addition to the Chaos roster, and he’s ready to rip and tear.

Even if you aren’t a Warhammer veteran, you’ve almost certainly heard the cries of “Blood for the Blood God” chanted by worshippers of Chaos God Khorne. Arriving in the strategy game to join the Lord of Murder in his quest for, well, precisely that is his faithful three-headed Flesh Hound. Warhammer’s answer to Cerberus, Karanak is the best boy of Chaos, although you most certainly won’t want to see this pup bounding your way when he arrives in Total War Warhammer 3.

The Hound of Vengeance is an unsleeping, ever-vigilant watcher of the shadows. His immense strength and speed mean he excels at targeting vulnerable targets that might ordinarily try to keep their distance, or sniffing out and pursuing those cowards that might attempt to hide from Khorne’s wave of terror.

Once Karanak has locked sights on a target, they’ll never truly escape. His sheer might allows him to pin down his chosen prey and drain their fatigue, bringing the hunt to a quick, brutal end. Assisting in this is his Brass Collar of Bloody Vengeance, a powerful anti-magical object that passively silences and negates the magical attacks of any enemies who get too close – not that they’ll have much choice in the matter.

Karanak, The Hound of Vengeance is set to arrive in Total War Warhammer 3 as a legendary hero soon. He’ll be available for free to all players.

