Total War Warhammer 3 has faced a lot of criticism from players lately, particularly owing to the Shadows of Change DLC, which was regarded as light on new material despite its increased price. While recent TWW3 Steam reviews have dropped to ‘mixed,’ Creative Assembly, also behind Total War Pharoah, is looking to make things right, as it outlines the gigantic Total War Warhammer 3 Thrones of Decay DLC that will arrive alongside a range of new updates that are free to all owners of the base game.

Total War Warhammer 3 is about to get much bigger and better. While we already knew about the existence of the Thrones of Decay DLC, its exact contents have been a mystery – until now. The Creative Assembly strategy game may have been the subject of complaints and controversy during the last six months, but the Alien Isolation and TW Pharoah dev is aiming to correct course, as Thrones of Decay introduces new lords, units, campaign features, and a big patch that will provide free additions to every Total War Warhammer 3 owner, regardless of whether they purchase the DLC or not.

First is Elspeth Von Draken, the Dragon Riding Magisterix who represents the Empire. In battle, her Carmine Dragon makes her a fearsome ranged unit that can also use magic and execute supreme melee attacks up close. Her personal armory offers special unit upgrades in return for schematics, and she also has access to the Gardens of Morr, which provide fast travel to various locations, with a cooldown period.

Next up is Nurgle Maggot Lord Tamurkhan, who comes with new units including legendary hero Kayzk the Befouled, hero unit the Chaos Sorcerer of Nurgle, Plague Ogres, Rot Knights, Toad Dragons, Pestigors, and Bile Trolls. Tamurkhan is also accompanied by another new lord, the Chaos Lord of Nurgle. In battle, Tamurkhan is a mighty tank who, upon death, launches a kind of flesh-eating ability that absorbs energy from everyone around him in order to keep him alive and battling.

Last is Malakai Makaisson, of the Dwarves. His armies march underneath a gigantic airship which can be upgraded on the fly to provide new abilities and powers to every unit within its radius. Malakai himself is a ranged support lord, and he introduces new units including Garagrim Ironfist, a legendary hero, Daemonslayer, a lord, Dragonslayer, a hero, and Doomseekers, Goblin Hewers, Thunderbarges, Grudge Raker Thunderers, and Slayer Pirates.

While we don’t have a precise Thrones of Decay release date yet, the DLC will arrive alongside Total War Warhammer 3 patch 5.0, which will provide a variety of free additions to every owner of the base game. As well as bug fixes and quality-of-life adjustments, every TWW3 player can expect a new, mysterious legendary lord, a new hero unit, a new campaign feature called the Nemesis Crown, and campaign reworks for the Empire, Dwarfs and Nurgle. You can already find Thrones of Decay on Steam right here.

