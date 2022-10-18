Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Twitch drops coming as part of MMORPG update

There are some Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Twitch drops up for grabs if you watch streamers play after the update releases. Hotta Studio has also shared how players can stream the game to be in with a chance of winning both in-game currency and real-word money as well. With a prize pool of around $50,000 USD up for grabs for Tower of Fantasy streams ahead of Vera 2.0, there’s a lot of currency on the table – in-game and otherwise – for playing the MMORPG game.

Between October 20 and 26 you can also get a ton of in-game items through Twitch drops, just for watching Tower of Fantasy on the platform. We’ve put together a list of what you get, and how long you need to watch to get it.

Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Twitch drops

30 mins: Black Nucleus (1), Vera Wanderer (1)

1 hour: Dark Crystal (50), Random SR Relic Shard box (5)

2 hours: Dark Crystal (100), Random SR Relic Shard Box (10)

3 hours: Gold Nucleus (1), Random SR Relic Shard Box (15)

4 hours: Red Nucleus (1), Raging Sands (1)

These Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Twitch drops aren’t the only things up for grabs, as between October 20 and November 11 there’s even more available if you actually stream Tower of Fantasy yourself as well.

As highlighted on the Discord, there are loads of Dark Crystals up for grabs for accumulative streaming hours, with the total available sitting at 1500 after 16 hours of streaming.

The real-world monetary rewards are only available to streamers who have streamed at least 10 hours of Tower of Fantasy during the event, with each streamer only able to get money from one of the three categories in the Outstanding Rewards as well. That said, the money is definitely better than just some Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Twitch drops, isn’t it? You can find out about the specific categories for entry from the Discord, linked below.

If you want to know more about the Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0 release date we’ve pulled everything we know so far together into one place. We’ve also got everything we know about banners and locations too, with the event set to start on October 20.

You can sign up to the Tower of Fantasy Discord to learn more about the rewards, where you’ll then need to fill out a form to be able to claim these rewards.