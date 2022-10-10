Tower of Fantasy 2.0 release date, locations, and banners

The Tower of Fantasy 2.0 release date is rapidly approaching, and it promises to be the biggest update since the open-world game’s debut. The Vera region is the most expansive addition to the Tower of Fantasy map thus far, promising an untold number of new missions, locations, and rewards to uncover while exploring its desolate landscape.

Ahead of the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update, we’ve compiled everything we currently know about what we can expect from the MMORPG’s latest update, including new characters native to the region that are highly likely to feature as part of the Tower of Fantasy weapons banners in the future. Read on to discover what the Vera region has in store, including colossal world bosses and epic mounts.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 release date

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 is set to release on October 20, 2022. Hotta Studio has also confirmed that Tower of Fantasy will finally be coming to Steam on the same day the update goes live.

Ahead of the update, Hotta Studio have also announced a Tower of Fantasy 2.0 livestream event on October 13 at 9pm GMT. The livestream will be hosted on the official Tower of Fantasy Twitch channel. It’s unclear exactly what we can expect from the sneak preview, but we can anticipate exclusive announcements and Twitch drops are on the cards for fans of the anime game.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 banner

The event banner set to debut alongside Tower of Fantasy 2.0 is currently unclear, though there are several worthy candidates. Ruby and Lin Ye both feature throughout the update trailer, so it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing their banners over the course of the update, though fan speculation has also thrown Saki into the mix as a potential new simulacrum. It’s likely we’ll see all three of them eventually, though the order of release remains unclear. Check out our Tower of Fantasy banners schedule for all the latest announcements on upcoming Tower of Fantasy characters.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera locations

The Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update brings us the brand new Vera region to explore, an arid desert landscape characterised by red canyons, lush oases, and dustbowl highways. This barren wasteland, otherwise known as the Gobby Desert, is populated by nomadic wanderers and nightmarish creatures known as Abyssants.

The jewel in Vera’s crown is the region’s hub city, Mirroria, a sprawling cyberpunk metropolis complete with its own museum and bar. Mirroria is set to dwarf Aesperia’s hub city of Hykros by some margin, requiring a public transportation system including trains and taxis in order to quickly and easily navigate between different areas within the city. While Mirroria offers a welcome reprieve from the desert landscape, it’s not certainly without its dangers, and we can anticipate plenty of espionage missions to uncover the seedy underbelly of this shining city.

To more easily traverse this harsh new region, the roster of Tower of Fantasy vehicles is being expanded to include the Jerboa, a streamlined hoverbike unique to Vera that bears a striking resemblance to the Tower of Fantasy Voyager.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 world bosses

There are plenty of dangers lurking within the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera region, but none are as deadly as its world bosses. The first is Rudolph, an enormous mechanical deer that can be found at an abandoned test site built by Mirroria researchers somewhere in the desert wastes. Rudolph utilises a Volt-based moveset, but once it overheats during combat it switches to Flame-based attacks. It’s very rare that enemies switch elements in the RPG game, so taking down this wild buck is sure to be a real challenge.

The second boss we’ve seen in the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera update sneak peek is a colossal cybernetic whale that patrols the desert skies surrounding Mirroria. We don’t know too much about it yet, but it appears to be hyper-aggressive to all Wanderers that find themselves within its territory, summoning energy projectiles from the air and swooping down to attack.

That’s everything we know about the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update so far. It’s highly likely that Hotta Studio will announce more content for the Vera region closer to the update’s release, so check back periodically to stay up to date. In the meantime, take a look at our full overview of Tower of Fantasy 1.5, to ensure that you’ve exhausted everything on the Artificial Island before travelling to Vera. Alternatively, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy Cobalt-B primer to see if the current limited-time simulacra and her Flaming Revolver weapon are a good fit for your team.