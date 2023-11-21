Is Towerborne on Game Pass? If you’re looking forward to this action-adventure game, or maybe you’re learning about it for the first time, here’s whether you can expect it on Game Pass when the release date arrives.

Towerborne is expected to launch some time in 2024, though a specific date hasn’t been given by The Banner Saga developers, Stoic Studio. We don’t know much about the game yet, but you can play solo, or online with up to four friends to venture out from a tower to fight all kinds of evil critters. From gameplay we’ve seen so far, it looks like a hack ‘n’ slash action platform game, where you’ll gain skills to fight off waves of enemies.

Is Towerborne coming to Game Pass?

Yes, you’ll be delighted to hear that Towerborne is coming to Game Pass in 2024, and as an Xbox Game Studios game, Towerborne is available on Game Pass from day one.

You can watch the reveal trailer below for an idea on what to expect from the action game, which features in-game footage. The detailed animated art style is a sight to behold, and the trailer gives us a sneak peek at some of the game’s monsters, or ‘evil’, before showing the heroes you’ll be controlling through the adventure. At the end of the trailer, a hexagonal grid is laid over the world, meaning there’s the potential for turn-based combat to be included. As we near the game’s launch, we’ll know more about what it entails.

That's everything we know about Towerborne and whether it's coming to Game Pass.