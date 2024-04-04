Huge Train Sim World 4 bundle worth $444 now only $15

Train Sim World is the focus of the latest Humble Bundle, with Train Sim World 4 available along with 14 expansions from throughout the series’ history. Whether you’re a train sim veteran who wants to jump back into the series, or someone who wants to take their first tentative steps into its charming world, it’s easily worth the $15 (£11.89) price tag.

The latest Train Sim World series installment includes new train lines in the UK, US, and Austria. These include some of the most beautiful scenery the series has ever seen, and combined with all the realistic sound effects of the train in motion, it easily qualifies as one of the most relaxing games on PC. On top of that, it even includes the historic train, the Flying Scotsman, which is a thrill to use. Getting this alongside all those expansions means you’ll have plenty of content to sink endless hours into.

The Train Sim World 4: Top Up Your Timetable bundle includes:

Train Sim World 4

Peak Forest Railway: Ambergate – Chinley & Buxton Route Add-On

DB BR 363 Loco Add-On

Sherman Hill: Cheyenne – Laramie Route Add-On

DB BR 101 Loco Add-On

Linke Rheinstrecke: Mainz – Koblenz Route Add-On

East Coastway: Brighton – Eastbourne & Seaford Route Add-On

Northeast Corridor: Boston – Providence Route Add-On

LGV Mediterranee: Marseille Add-On

Main-Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemunden Route Add-On

Haupstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum Route Add-On

Ruhr-Sieg Nord: Hagan – Finnentrop Route Add-On

Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville Add-On

Southern BR Class 313 EMU Add-On

West Somerset Railway Route Add-On

Train Sim World fanatics may notice that some of these add-ons were created for Train Sim World 2 and 3, but rest assured, they are all fully compatible with the latest iteration of the series. This bundle is available until Wednesday, April 24. Money raised via the bundle helps to support Special Effect, a UK-based charity working to ensure that the gaming world is accessible to people with disabilities.

