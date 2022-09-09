Uncharted on PC accidentally gets a release date

Naughty Dog quietly – finally – announced an Uncharted PC release date in a new post on the Epic Games Store, marking the first time the action games are playable on PC. And then shortly after deals hunter Wario64 posted about the announcement, Epic removed the post, along with the entire game page. Evidently the post went up early, so while it may not be there now, you can pretty much guarantee the details are accurate and will surface once again in the near future.

Epic and Naughty dog say in the post that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves for PC will launch October 19 for the Epic Games Store and Steam, and if you pre-order the collection on Epic’s platform, you receive an exclusive new Fortnite glider modeled after Sully’s plane. Legacy of Thieves includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, a spinoff of sorts that follows Chloe Fraser and Nadine Ross as they seek to prevent an ancient artifact from falling into the wrong hands.

Meanwhile, there’s still no release date for the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes the first three Uncharted games. If you’ve never played the original trilogy, it makes for a slight disconnect with Uncharted 4, which brings Nathan Drake’s story to a close. It works well enough on its own as an epilogue, but you may be missing some of the plot connections and character developments.

Lost Legacy, however, is a standalone adventure and a good entry point to the series.

Naughty Dog probably plans to release the full Uncharted Collection on PC at some point. Leaks surfaced in 2021 that pointed to all five Uncharted games showing up on PC eventually, and it fits with Sony’s broader strategy, where the PlayStation maker intends to put more of its titles on PC in the not-so-distant future, including The Last of Us Part 1.

