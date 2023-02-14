Miss Fight Night? New Steam boxing game Undisputed has you covered

If you’ve been waiting over a decade for a new boxing game since the release of Fight Night Champion, Steam early access game Undisputed is absolutely for you. Touting incredibly authentic visuals, realistic gameplay, and a 2023 roadmap filled with updates, and fighters like Tyson Fury and Muhammad Ali, Undisputed is a sports game to keep your eye on.

With no major PC boxing games in sight for quite some time, Undisputed isn’t just a welcome Steam release, it’s one that many have been raving about since it launched. Developed by Steel City Interactive, Undisputed is currently on Steam for $29.99 USD (£24.99).

The new boxing game has over 4,000 reviews, almost 80% of which are positive. You can see Undisputed in action below with a fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

As a massive fan of 2011’s Fight Night Champion, a boxing game that I maintain still looks and plays phenomenally over a decade later, Undisputed looks to take up the crown dropped by EA.

The early access Steam game also has quite the sizable 2023 roadmap, which is set to add plenty of new boxers, features, and flesh out the entire game.

Undisputed boxing game 2023 roadmap

New boxers

Gameplay balancing

More punch and move sets

Fighter customisation

Character creator

Accessibility functionality

Single-player career mode

While Undisputed is currently in early access, which means it doesn’t offer the full breadth of modes and details of a release like Fight Night Champion, it’s at least on the way. There are currently over 50 boxers, six venues, online and offline modes, and more to come.

You can get Undisputed on Steam now.

Undisputed does require that you play with a controller, as the new boxing game doesn’t work with a keyboard and mouse. While this will be disappointing to some, I can say confidently that a game like this works at its best with a controller in your hands.

If you want even more games that take realism seriously, we have a list of the best simulation games that you can play on PC right now, although not all of them are exclusively about boxing.