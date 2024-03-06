I was eager to see more of Unforetold: Witchstone after its early access launch on Steam just over a month ago, but sadly it appears those plans are no more. Developer Spearhead Games, who worked alongside Ed Greenwood – the legendary creator of the Dungeons and Dragons Forgotten Realms setting seen in games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 – on the project, has announced that it must “stop further production on Unforetold: Witchstone indefinitely” and has laid off the majority of its team due to “financial circumstances.”

Set in a universe built in conjunction with Greenwood, and crafted around impactful choices that would allow players to “sow the seeds of chaos, unite people against tyranny, become a conqueror, and more,” Unforetold: Witchstone seemed like a very promising RPG game that could have scratched that BG3 itch after the Larian Studios mega-hit. Unfortunately, following the game’s Steam Early Access launch on Thursday, January 25, Spearhead Games has seemingly run into financial trouble that has brought development to a halt.

“It is with great sadness that we address you today regarding difficult decisions that we had to make concerning Unforetold: Witchstone,” Spearhead Games co-founders Atul Mehra and Malik Boukhira write in a message shared via the game’s social media platforms. “The past few weeks have been challenging, as the combined impact of financial prospects that did not materialize have put us in a difficult position.

“Hence, after careful consideration, we have come to the regrettable conclusion that we must stop further production indefinitely as of Friday, March 8, after the release of hotfix 7. It further saddens us that due to these financial circumstances, we have had to make the tough decision to lay off the majority of our team,” Mehra and Boukhira continue.

“These developers created worlds unseen from nothing but with sheer will and collective imagination,” the pair add, saying, “We also want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to support everyone affected. We have hired companies to help with personalized career coaching, emotional support, networking, and job placement assistance. We call on the games industry in Montreal and around; if you have space, give our incredibly talented people a chance and you will be amazed.”

The team notes that its social media accounts will remain in place, although the Spearhead Games Discord server will be closed as of Friday, March 8. There are currently no additional details on what this means for players who bought the game during its early access period, although, as noted, Friday’s hotfix will mark the game’s final update.

