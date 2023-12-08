Publisher behind Tunic reveals action-adventure game Usual June

The Game Awards 2023 began with several new game reveals, including a new title from publisher Finji called Usual June, the studio in part responsible for 2022’s Tunic. If you haven’t played Tunic, it was one of the most surprising indie releases of that year, combining both the aesthetics of a Legend of Zelda game with a little bit of Dark Souls and fellow indie-hit Fez for good measure.

Usual June begins with a young woman reading a book before a ghostly creature pops up behind her, all done up in a striking art style reminiscent of the Spider-Verse animated films. A ghostly form pops up behind her before both are pulled into a vortex, revealing third person action-adventure gameplay.

The Steam page for Usual June gives us a bit more information: June and her ghostly friends must investigate a town’s secret history by exploring a “shattered multi-dimensional continuum,” which explains all the inter-dimensional monsters she hacks and slashes her way through in the trailer. These action sequences seem to be juxtaposed with downtime, such as June reading in a cemetery or chatting with friends.

We’ll have to wait a little bit before we can get our hands on Usual June, however. It’s slated for a planned release in 2025. Until then, you should check out Tunic if you haven’t already, or our list of the best indie games in 2023.

