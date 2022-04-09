YouTube and Ali-A are launching a talent show for new content creators

Call of Duty and Fortnite content creator Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken is teaming up with YouTube to unearth a new wave of influencers through a talent show. This one is called uTure, and it has a grand prize of $100k.

The way it’ll all work is reasonably straightforward. Starting in June, ten applicants will face weekly content creation challenges over nine weeks. Judges like Lachlan ‘Lachlan’ Power, Kayla ‘LilSimsie’ Sims, and more are running the rule over all of this. The rest of the judging panel, though, will be revealed later today at 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT on Ali-A’s main YouTube channel. Once the time comes, you can catch episodes of the talent show every Saturday and Wednesday on the uTure channel.

Entries for this one open today at 6pm BST, and involve submitting a YouTube Short as an application, which is a new short-form video experience created for mobile. Doing so is a doddle. Simply create a 60-second short on the app and ensure you’ve got the #uTureShow included.

Aiken has revealed the new talent show during a fireside chat at W.A.S.D. Speaking with The Loadout’s Aaron Down, the prolific content creator is also going over his career so far and how you stand out in the YouTube space. You can catch the entire chat below:

