Valheim’s disappearing boats aren’t being stolen by birds, devs confirm

Valheim boats are occasionally disappearing, but sadly(?), it’s not because they’re being stolen by birds. A viral tweet from a Valheim streamer offered an utterly delightful explanation for the vanishing sea vessels, but the game’s developers have confirmed that this bug isn’t real. However, the devs have also revealed a different, real bug that’s just as weird and wonderful.

“I’ve learned today that players in Valheim are noticing their boats missing or flying,” streamer GliitchWiitch tweeted. “The truth – birds (like seagulls) are landing on boats and a bug accidently places the boat under bird control – which means the bird lands on a boat and flies away with it, stealing it.”

That tweet went viral, garnering over 5,000 retweets. However, the devs at Iron Gate Studio tell Polygon that the bird-theft bug is “not real”. However, you might indeed see flying boats. “There was a glitch which saw one object get the data of another, so for the above example, a bird could have gotten the data of a ship, thus a player could’ve experienced a flying ship.”

So flying ships are real, they’re just birds turning into boats rather than birds stealing existing boats. I dunno, that might actually be even better.

I've learned today that players in Valheim are noticing their boats missing or flying. The truth – birds (like seagulls) are landing on boats and a bug accidently places the boat under bird control – which means the bird lands on a boat and flies away with it, stealing it. — 🧹 Gliitch 🧹 (@GliitchWiitch) March 1, 2021

Check out our guide to the best Valheim seeds or the best Valheim weapons to get more from the game.