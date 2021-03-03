Valheim’s disappearing boats aren’t being stolen by birds, devs confirm

Valheim boats are occasionally disappearing, but sadly(?), it’s not because they’re being stolen by birds. A viral tweet from a Valheim streamer offered an utterly delightful explanation for the vanishing sea vessels, but the game’s developers have confirmed that this bug isn’t real. However, the devs have also revealed a different, real bug that’s just as weird and wonderful.

“I’ve learned today that players in Valheim are noticing their boats missing or flying,” streamer GliitchWiitch tweeted. “The truth – birds (like seagulls) are landing on boats and a bug accidently places the boat under bird control – which means the bird lands on a boat and flies away with it, stealing it.”

That tweet went viral, garnering over 5,000 retweets. However, the devs at Iron Gate Studio tell Polygon that the bird-theft bug is “not real”. However, you might indeed see flying boats. “There was a glitch which saw one object get the data of another, so for the above example, a bird could have gotten the data of a ship, thus a player could’ve experienced a flying ship.”

So flying ships are real, they’re just birds turning into boats rather than birds stealing existing boats. I dunno, that might actually be even better.

Check out our guide to the best Valheim seeds or the best Valheim weapons to get more from the game.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N