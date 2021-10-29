Valheim’s soundtrack is here with Viking beats and bangers aplenty

Odin’s beard! At long last, the official Valheim soundtrack has dropped, so now you can fill your days with Viking beats and bangers even when away from the survival game. Iron Gate has announced the good tidings on the Viking game’s Twitter channel, and the soundtrack’s now available to grab on either Steam as a purchasable download or to stream on Spotify.

The Valheim OST has 20 tracks you’ll recognise from across the game and its recent expansion, Hearth and Home, and will set you back £5.21 / $7.19 right now if you decide to pick it up on Steam (that price reflects a 10% discount currently applied as the game’s included in Steam’s Halloween sale, which ends November 5). There’s a variety of themes in the mix, with some slower, more moving tracks like Flight Into Valheim and Dawn Arrives includes, alongside the cosy tunes The Meadows – A Place to Rest and Home – A Place To Enjoy.

There are also some real bangers in the listing, like the metal-infused Eikthyr Rides and Elder Awakens. Oh, and the slammin’ Yagluth Reigns. And then there’s the game’s memorable menu music, Welcome to Valheim, if you like to bask in the feeling of booting up the game for your next adventure.

The Valheim soundtrack is composed by Swedish-Australian composer Patrik Jarlestam and performed by Jarlestam (guitars, bass, percussion), Philippa Murphy-Haste (clarinet, viola), Jenean Lee (cello), and Michael H. Dixon (French horn). Two of the tracks are from Valheim’s cinematic and release trailers, and created by Ghostwood Empire.

It’s finally here – the #Valheim soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify and to purchase on Steam! Do you have a favorite track? 🎶https://t.co/wLuZxDKjtG pic.twitter.com/1MkynOIjQf — Valheim (@Valheimgame) October 29, 2021

The good news, also, is that Iron Gate says, “You’re free to have it on while streaming” in reply to a fan asking if there’s a risk of copyright strikes in having the music enabled while streaming Valheim. Lovely stuff.

You're free to have it on while streaming 🙂 — Valheim (@Valheimgame) October 29, 2021

If you’d like to learn more about the background of the game’s music, composer Patrik Jarlestam previously held an AMA on Reddit, which yielded some really intriguing info about the sounds of Valheim.