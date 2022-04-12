Valorant patch 4.07 nerfs the Bulldog and Stinger

Riot Games has revealed in Valorant’s patch 4.07 notes that the team are nerfing the Bulldog and Stinger. While their damage will remain untouched, you won’t be able to use the quick-burst mechanic that’s become popular among some players.

The firing inputs on the pair now have a delay when you bring them up to aim down sights. Riot explains that this will prevent players from gaining burst mode accuracy before entirely raising those guns. The hope is that this change will make you think twice before switching to burst firing mid-combat. It’s not all bad, though, as you can still begin firing immediately while swapping back to the full-auto or hip-fire modes.

Riot has also tweaked ability-based weapons like chamber guns alongside Neon, Jett, and Raze’s ultimates so they can be input-queued to equip after your current action ends. Elsewhere, you’ve got bug fixes for agents. Yoru can no longer exploit an interaction with ropes to use a weapon immediately after his ultimate ends, spikes can no longer be defused while channelling abilities are active, and Skye’s Seekers can break through destructible doors again in Ascent.

Valorant’s 4.07 patch will go live on April 13.

In other Valorant news, Riot Games has reminded players to report toxic behaviour in-game after a popular YouTuber went viral for an abuse-riddled tirade against a female team member.

