Valorant patch 5.01 notes – Phoenix and Yoru buffs, KAY/O changes

Valorant patch 5.01 buffs Duelist duo Phoenix and Yoru, whilst enhancing the game’s smurf detection systems. Here are the full patch notes.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 added a whole swathe of content to Riot’s flagship FPS, with new map Pearl being the most prominent update to the game since the release of Turkish Initiator, Fade.

Patch 5.01 is a little less significant following the Episode 5 kickoff update, but does provide some much-needed buffs for mid-tier Duelist duo, Phoenix and Yoru.

Robotic Initiator KAY/O also gets a few quality of life changes, and improvements have been made to the in-game smurf detection systems; an issue that has plagued the game since release. Looking for a rundown of all of the new changes? Here are the full Valorant patch 5.01 notes.

Patch 5.01: Phoenix, Yoru Buffs

Lagging quite a bit behind their fellow fraggers in terms of utility, Phoenix and Yoru have finally received some highly requested buffs.

The British bombshell’s Curveball flash now lasts a little longer and has less of a windup. His iconic ultimate, Run It Back, has also undergone a major change, with Phoenix now respawning with any shields he had before duplicating himself.

Following his rework Alpha Earth’s stealth master, Yoru, has received a few more buffs in patch 5.01. Able to go invisible using Dimensional Drift for 12 seconds instead of ten, Yoru mains will be able to sneak around the map and assassinate enemies more efficiently than ever before.

KAY/O has also been given a few minor quality of life adjustments, with FRAG/ment’s effect zone getting a slight decrease, as well as some audio cue adjustments when using his ultimate.

Smurf Detection changes

Implemented in North America only (for now), Riot’s new Smurf Detection functionality system aims to enhance matchmaking to ensure that players are paired up with others of a similar level.

The system released on July 11 in NA, and will likely be transported to other regions if proven successful.

Valorant patch 5.01: Full notes

Below is a full rundown of Valorant patch 5.01 courtesy of Riot Games:

AGENT UPDATES

Phoenix

Curveball (Q)

Flash Max duration increased 1.1s >>> 1.5s

Flash Windup decreased .7s >>> .5s

Blaze (C)

Phoenix will now equip his weapon earlier if he stops bending his wall

Run it Back (X)

Phoenix will now spawn at the marker with the amount of shields he had when the ability was cast.

Yoru

Dimensional Drift (X)

Increased duration of ultimate 10s >>> 12s

Reduced unequip time 1.2s >>> 0.8s

KAY/O

FRAG/ment (C)

Zone diameter reduced 10m >>> 8m

Damage now applies without needing line of sight

NULL/cmd (X)

Now, only allies will hear the full channel audio of reviving KAY/O, while downed

Enemies will only hear a short audio cue when the revive has started, matching a similar gameplay pattern to playing around ultimate orbs or tapping the bomb

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS

New Smurf Detection functionality (North America)

Improved collision behaviour when walking next to or behind another player.

GAME MODES

Twin Hunters in Spike Rush will now damage destructible walls

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Fixed an issue where having the Raw Input Buffer setting enabled caused scrolling in chat or friends list to go directly to the top or bottom

BUGS