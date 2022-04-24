New Valorant agent Fade: abilities and battle pass revealed

After much teasing, Riot Games revealed the new Valorant agent Fade at the Masters event this weekend. Below you’ll find all the details on the Valorant Fade abilities and a few things players can expect to see in the multiplayer game‘s Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass.

As Riot promised, Fade is confirmed as Valorant agent 20 and has a release date of this Wednesday, April 27, alongside the next update for the FPS game. Fade is a recon character meant as a competitor for Sova, and they’re described as a Turkish bounty hunter who “unleashes the power of raw nightmares to seize enemy secrets”. Scary stuff.

As for the Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass, that will cost 1,000 VP as usual. Free highlights include Ragna-Rock Out and UltraBright Torch buddies, Look Behind You spray, Yellows on Rails player card, and Coalition: Cobra Frenzy. Paid highlights from the battle pass include the .SYS Vandal and Axe skins, Hue Shift Phantom and Shorty, Deep Divisions buddy, Terrible Day for Rain and Backseat Coaching sprays, and the Unstoppable // Phoenix player card.

Valorant Fade abilities

Here are all of new agent Fade’s abilities and what they can do:

Haunt (E) – Throw an orb that plummets to the ground after a little, where it turns into a nightmarish entity that can reveal player locations.

– Throw an orb that plummets to the ground after a little, where it turns into a nightmarish entity that can reveal player locations. Seize (Q) – This orb hits the ground with an explosion of nightmare ink that traps enemies for a time.

– This orb hits the ground with an explosion of nightmare ink that traps enemies for a time. Prowler (C) – Fire sends the Prowler out in a straight line, where it will chase enemies it spots and nearsights them if it reaches them. Holding the fire button steers the Prowler towards your crosshair.

– Fire sends the Prowler out in a straight line, where it will chase enemies it spots and nearsights them if it reaches them. Holding the fire button steers the Prowler towards your crosshair. Nightfall (X) – The power of Fear. Send out a wave of nightmare energy, which even goes through walls. The energy reveals opponents as well as deafening and decaying them.

