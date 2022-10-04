Valorant patch notes: 5.07 update lets you add favourite skins

The Valorant patch notes for the 5.07 update are pretty chunky, serving Fracture some much needed new updates, as well as adjusting some of the FPS game‘s most flashy Agents. Additionally, players will now be able to favourite specific skins and cosmetics, allowing you to cycle through your favourite looks without having to manually adjust them all the time.

While Valorant patch 5.06 focused on remodelling underwater utopia Pearl, 5.07 takes a magnifying glass to its predecessor, Fracture, in an attempt to make the map a little bit fairer. A Dish has been completely reworked, as well as A Ropes and A Drop, making the approach to A site look pretty different.

It’s not just A site that’s been overhauled, though. Agent flashes have gone under the microscope this time around, seeing adjustments to KAY/O, Reyna, Skye, and Yoru’s blinding abilities.

Finally, players will also be able to favourite certain cosmetics, meaning they can simply put them on rotation instead of constantly having to chop and change their loadout before each game.

Agent flash changes

KAY/O, Reyna, Skye, and Yoru have all seen some changes to their flashes. Initiators like KAY/O and Skye have proven too powerful solo, eliminating the need for duelists in a variety of team compositions – something Riot aims to fix.

Skye’s Guiding Light can no longer be shot and has a longer unequip delay, much like KAY/O’s underhand FLASH/DRIVE. The robotic weapon of war’s underhand flash’s duration has also been decreased, while overhand has been increased.

One the duelist side, Reyna’s Leer now doesn’t have range restriction and nearsights enemies a lot quicker. Yoru’s flash time has been increased, meaning you’ll be hit with that blue screen for a little longer.

Favourite and randomise skins

One of Valorant’s most highly requested features is a way to favourite (and in turn randomise) your skins and cosmetics. After months of taking to Twitter and asking for the system to be implemented, Riot has heard your pleas and will be introducing it in 5.07.

Players can now favourite everything except for player titles, and choose the ‘random favourite’ option to let the computer select your cosmetic loadout ahead of matches. Not only is this a neat way of showing off all of your cool skins, it adds a little bit more excitement into the mix as well. It also helps indecisive players like me actually queue (Reaver or Sentinels of Light is a hard choice, okay?)

Valorant patch notes: 5.07

Below are the full Valorant patch notes for the 5.07 update, courtesy of Riot Games.

Skye

GUIDING LIGHT (E) flashbang scaling paradigm changed The max flash duration of Skye’s Guiding Light now scales from 1s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed New VFX, UI, and sounds added to communicate new gameplay intent Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased .75s >>> .85s



KAY/O

FLASH/DRIVE (Q) Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased 2s>>>1.25s Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased 2s>>>2.25s Unequip Delay out of both flashes increased .6s >>> .85s



Reyna

LEER (C) Wind-up of nearsight effect decreased .6s >>> .4s Range Restriction on Leer removed Nearsight unequip delay decreased: .7 >>> .5 Duration decreased 2.6s >>> 2.0s



Yoru

BLINDSIDE (Q) duration increased 1.5s >>>1.75s Flash Visual Updates 3P visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head the moment that the flash starts to fade. This should give a clearer indication if players are full flashed or if the flash has started to fade. 1P visuals when fully flashed now shrink overtime to give a better indication of when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin. Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights and concusses from 1 >>> 3 seconds after the debuff starts to fade.



Map Updates

Fracture

Arcade – Opened a cubby here to make it easier for Attacking side to hold against Defender aggression from both directions.

B Site – “Jump” up has been changed to a ramp directly onto the site platform, which should make moving around that space more straightforward.

B Generator – Space here tightened slightly to make smoking this spot easier. A small corner has also been removed to simplify attempts to re-clear the site.

Defender Spawn – Removed a small cubby to slightly simplify those retakes.

A Halls – Improved movement and simplified the space in A Halls by removing a corner.

A Site – A minor simplification of the space as part of the overall changes to the surrounding areas.

A Dish – The dish is intact but removed the far path to make moving through this space more direct for both sides. We found trying to watch/control these spaces simultaneously was unnecessarily difficult for all. The team hopes the changes here and on A Drop will encourage everyone to use this route more often.

A Drop – The drop down is no longer a 50/50 check when entering, which should make it a little more appealing as a way for Attackers to squeeze A site from two sides.

A Rope – This path has been a little too easy for Attackers to control with a single smoke. The adjustments should give Defenders more options for both the initial hold and retaking A. Watch your step.

Progression Updates

Can now mark Favorites in Collection: These Favorites will persist for your account until you change them and allow you to filter down to the items that represent your style best. Weapon skins Player Cards Sprays Gun Buddies Account Level Borders

Added ability to equip a “Random Favorite” for every weapon type Equipping this particular weapon will make it so that in each game you play,you get one of your favorite weapons (along with one of the variants you own) at random each time you enter a match.



Added the ability to filter your Collection Weapon Skins Favorites / Non-Favorites Owned / Unowned Tiers Player Cards, Sprays, Gun Buddies, Level Borders Favorites / Non-Favorites Owned / Unowned



Bug Fixes

Agents

Fixed issue where KAY/O’s NULL/CMD disabled Killjoy’s Turret if the turret is hit by a pulse but Killjoy is not

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Turret fires straight forward after firing at an enemy and then losing sight of them

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Turret would fire with no target when coming online if it was disabled while firing at a target

Fixed a bug where Phoenix would not automatically re-equip a weapon at the end of Run It Back

Fixed Breach’s Rolling Thunder showing dead enemies hit in the combat report

Fixed issue where if a player was deafened by multiple sources, when the first deafen ended it removed the deafening effect completely

