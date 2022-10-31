Valorant TikTok challenge sees player smash over 100 assists

Valorant players are highly competitive, and they are not ones to say no to an absurd Valorant TikTok challenge. When an opportunity arises, the FPS game‘s ranked demons are quick to put their grind aside and jump on the troll bandwagon to replicate challenges that may cost them ELO. Now, kill-hungry Valorant players are letting their teammates finish off the enemies while they settle for an assist. Why? You may ask. It’s a brand new TikTok challenge.

A new TikTok challenge is making the rounds, and players are posting new records for the highest assists in a ranked game. Valorant’s whisper network says the highest number is 112, but it’s yet to be proven. But Valorant streamer Camb has posted a new live-stream record by getting 108 assists with Skye.

Valorant streamers are now going for the assist World Record in Ranked after a viral Tik Tok trend 108 assists 💀 pic.twitter.com/79AZHvMvyc — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 30, 2022

Content creator Trey ‘Camb‘ jumped on the new trend on live stream and managed to bag 108 assists with the help of his teammates. The incredible record was no coincidence. Camb strategized the whole thing with his teammates. While watching this trend is fun, getting more than 20 assists in Valorant isn’t easy. So, how did Camb do it?

Skye is generally the best agent for this task, thanks to her infinite heal tank that refills. After picking the healer, Camb asked his teammate to select damage-dealing agents like Raze, Sova, and Brimstone to injure teammates within the spawn. Camb would then heal the wounded teammates, so whenever they get a kill, it’d automatically get counted in his assist board.

But it wasn’t that simple. Camb and friends had to play three ranked matches before they could even cross 100 assists. Getting more than 50 assists in a short Valorant game is like herding cats. So, they had to win 12 rounds and start throwing until the game entered overtime. And that’s how Camb finally managed to lurk near the world record of 112 assists.

The streamer will be trying to break the record next week, and while some are rooting for him, most players aren’t happy. This TikTok goes against numerous unwritten Valorant rules. For example, throwing the game, damaging teammates, and purposefully hurting teammates’ progress if you are solo.

It’s a fun challenge, but there’s no longer time to joke around in Valorant. Competitive mode is getting more challenging with Valorant Premier mode. You may want to sharpen the saw by opting for the best Valorant crosshair codes to get ahead in the competition.