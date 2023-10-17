How to uninstall Valorant

You might have found it difficult to uninstall Valorant due to the Vanguard anti-cheat system, so here’s exactly how to rid your system of the FPS game.

How to uninstall Valorant: a soldier wearing a backwards cap, holding a large shotgun.
Paul Kelly's Avatar

Published:

Valorant

How do you uninstall Valorant? It’s okay to uninstall games – we do it all the time. Whether you want to take a little break and don’t want the temptation of that desktop shortcut, or you’re just done with it altogether, freeing up that hard drive space for something potentially more worthy is a positive move. Some people have found uninstalling Valorant a little tricky, however.

Riot Game’s hyper-competitive shooter Valorant still has many players enthralled years after release. It turns out that some users are frustrated – could be due to their Valorant rank, could be just a general FPS game malaise, who knows. Whatever the reason, the process of uninstalling Valorant isn’t as straightforward as it should be, so here’s exactly how to do it.

YouTube Thumbnail

How to uninstall Valorant

If you attempt to uninstall Valorant without first disabling the Vanguard anti-cheat program, you’re likely to encounter an error, halting the entire operation. So, before we can rid your hard drive of the shooter, we first have to deal with the background program.

Here’s how to disable the Vanguard anti-cheat program:

  • Right-click the Vanguard icon in the system tray, located in the bottom-right corner of your screen.
  • Select ‘Exit’ from the menu.
  • Vanguard will ask if you’re sure, click ‘Yes’ to proceed.

Now that you have disabled Vanguard, you’re able to uninstall Valorant without any error messages getting in the way.

Here’s how to uninstall Valorant:

  • Locate ‘Add or remove programs’ in your system’s control panel menu.
  • Locate ‘Valorant’ in the list of programs and select ‘Uninstall’.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to uninstall Valorant from your system.

Now that you’re able to uninstall Valorant, there’s bound to be a large video game-shaped hole left in your life. If you’re looking for something to fill that void, we have a list of the best PC games here, or if you’re looking for something a little more specific, try our list of the best strategy games, for something that’ll really tax your brain.

When he's not writing guides at PCGamesN, PK is usually found waiting for the respawn timer in League of Legends, hanging around a tavern in Baldur's Gate 3, or fighting his way through the Settled Systems in Starfield. PK's extensive knowledge of video games is matched only by his extensive wardrobe of flannel shirts, which he has been curating since he was born, proving he was always meant to be a games journalist. He watches an episode of Star Trek every night before bed, and he loves toast, even though it makes him feel a bit sick. Buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, one that he's willing to pay.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.