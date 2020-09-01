Now’s your last chance to grab Vampyr, Call of Cthulhu cheap in Humble’s August Bundle

Autumn’s approaching and September is now here. That means another Humble Choice Bundle is headed our way, but before it arrives you’ve still got a few days to grab August’s offering – and there’s a variety of treats included which might appeal to horror games, survival games, and adventure games fans.

As you can see on its site, the Humble August Choice Bundle selection features a batch of 12 titles, including Dontnod Entertainment’s 2018 spooky action-RPG Vampyr. The RPG game’s set in 1918 and about a doctor who discovers he’s – you guessed it – a vampire, and has to navigate early 20th Century London, solving mysteries and trying not to get burned to a crisp by sunlight along the way. You can check out our Vampyr PC review if you’d like to find out more.

Also in this month’s selection are the 2018 survival-horror titles Call of Cthulhu and The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, as well a double pack of Hello Neighbour and its prequel Hello Neighbour: Hide and Seek.

Humble’s August Choice Bundle additionally features the resource management puzzle game Automachef, simulation game Little Big Workshop, turn-based tactics title WarGroove, roguelike FPS Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, action game American Fugitive: State of Emergency, co-op game We Were Here Together, strategy game Through the Darkest of Times, and narrative mystery game A Case of Distrust.

Usually, you can pick up to nine games from each month’s Choice Bundle selection to keep if you’re a subscriber, but right now there’s a promotion live that lets you “get all 12 games when you pick up August’s Humble Choice”. This applies to “All Premium and Classic subscribers” and ends on September 4 – as does the chance to grab the current Bundle, before September’s arrives.

Head to Humble Bundle here if you’d like to pick up this month’s goodies before time’s up. Or, check out our lists of the best free PC games if you’d like to pick something up for the ultimate low price of nothing.